Don't you sometimes wonder if U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito would shake his head "no" these days?
That's what Alito famously did when then President Barack Obama, delivering the State of the Union address back in 2010, rebuked the court for its infamous "Citizens United" decision for what he described as opening the floodgates to unlimited campaign contributions and spending in U.S. elections.
"Last week, the Supreme Court reversed a century of law to open the floodgates for special interests — including foreign corporations — to spend without limit in our elections," the president said in the 2010 message to the nation as the justices sat stone-faced in front of the podium.
Stone-faced, except for Alito who so often sides with the conservatives that many call him "Scalito," a play on the name of the most conservative justice of all, the late Antonin Scalia.
As Obama added, "Well, I don't think American elections should be bankrolled by America's most powerful interests, or worse, by foreign entities" and urged Congress to pass a law to "right this wrong," Alito not only shook his head "no," but mouthed the words "not true" as congressional Democrats rose to cheer Obama's remarks.
Now, only a few years later, even the court's staunchest defenders of the ruling have to admit it did exactly what Obama had predicted.
The decision did indeed open the floodgates to unthinkable amount of cash, much of it donated anonymously, to influence the outcomes of American elections from local governments on up.
Citizens United was the court case that decided corporations enjoyed the same First Amendment rights as people. Limiting corporate campaign spending was declared unconstitutional. For those who had worked for years to ebb the flow of money into the political system, the court's ruling was a severe blow. The court did say that states could require disclosure of those making the contributions, but few did so.
The effect of Citizens United gets worse every election, putting a lie to Alito's "not true" contention of eight years ago.
As of this writing, spending by outside groups on the 2018 midterm elections has set a record once again. Just here in Wisconsin, donations from those outside groups, the ones for ads not financed by the candidates themselves, has topped $30 million. The previous record was $18.9 million in the 2014 campaign, according to records kept by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
Because there are no limits, just 11 donors have alone pumped nearly a billion dollars into super PACs since 2010. The super PACS, which buy thousands of ads to independently back candidates, were an outgrowth of the Citizens United ruling because it allowed them to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money on political activity. And that doesn't even count the donations to politically active nonprofits, a way to funnel money to favorite candidates without even disclosing the donor.
There was a time not too long ago when politicians like Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold and Republican Sen. John McCain convinced their fellow members of Congress to rein in out-of-control contributions.
The two senators described how the influence of money was corrupting our governmental institutions and said that unless Congress acted, Americans would lose any respect for their politicians, assuming that all of them were pawns in the hands of big donors.
Citizens United was a crushing blow to McCain-Feingold and honest elections where ordinary citizens had as big a role to play as the millionaires and billionaires and all their money.
Sam Alito may claim that's not true. But we all know who really isn't being honest.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
