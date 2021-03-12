Plain Talk: Postal Service cuts hurt rural Wisconsinites

Several farmers who were interviewed for the piece told stories of having to rely more on the post office since the pandemic. The summer slowdown caused them to lose markets for some of their products because of unreliable delivery time.

Some farmers depend on the mail for receiving chicks from hatcheries and, not surprisingly, time is of the essence. There were many reports last summer of delayed deliveries that resulted in chicks dying in transit. One Wisconsin farmer experienced a delayed delivery, but the chicks were spared when a postmaster opened the box to give them water and fresh air.

Godsave noted the irony of Donald Trump's actions hurting some of his most loyal constituents.

Not all rural Wisconsinites approve of Trump, but it is a constituency he courted from the beginning and one that gave him significant support.

"It seems almost cruel that the people who could feel the most significant long-term effects of a Post Service that has been hobbled for short-term political gain, are many who have been so loyal to him these past four years," she added.

