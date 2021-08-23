Plain Talk | Pocan talks infrastructure, redistricting and his bill to fund vaccines for poor counties

Second District Rep. Mark Pocan met with our editorial board last week — as the delta variant raged it was once again via Zoom — and we picked his brain on everything from the Afghan chaos to the Democrats' strategy on the infrastructure bills.
He believes strongly that Congress will eventually pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that's aimed at helping working families with affordable child care, establishes universal pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds, cuts taxes for families with children and funds an array of programs aimed at combatting climate change.
And what's more, Pocan added, it's paid for by increasing taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year.
"Bipartisanship isn't the goal," he said bluntly. "The goal is to help people."
On the morning of the day he visited us, the congressman had introduced a bill that is sure to trigger hand-wringing at the Pentagon.
Under his plan, 1.3% of the defense budget — about $9.6 billion — would be repurposed to the COVAX vaccination effort, a program to get coronavirus vaccines to low- and-middle income countries. Pocan said the money would provide 1.8 billion vaccine doses the rest of this year and in early 2022.
Pocan said using those Pentagon dollars on an international vaccination effort is in itself a defense mission. China is already using some of its defense dollars to send vaccines worldwide, and this would allow us to be more competitive with China in a diplomatic way, he added.
Defense isn't just F-35s and funding private contractors, he told us. It's also protecting us from pandemics and fighting climate change, all of which present dangers to the country.
"At a time when America spends more on its military than the next 11 closest nations combined, we should be able to sacrifice a little over 1% of that to save lives, build global goodwill and actually make the world a safer, healthier place," he declared in a press release announcing his bill.
We asked him what the new Census figures and the pending redistricting is going to do to his 2nd District.
He revealed that his district, because of Dane County's healthy growth, will need to shrink in size, and the district’s population, which currently is a bit less than 800,000, will be reduced by about 55,000. That means that some of his constituency will be moved to either western Wisconsin's 3rd District or southeast Wisconsin's 1st District.
It will be interesting to see what difference that might make come the 2022 congressional elections. The 3rd District is currently represented by Democrat Ron Kind, who has announced he won't run again, and the 1st District by Republican Bryan Steihl.
The congressman did reveal a bit of frustration with how Congress works these days. It seems that we never can act until there's a deadline staring us in the face, he said.
Perhaps that works for many issues. But when it comes to the environment and climate change, that doesn't work, he noted.
And that's a challenge.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
