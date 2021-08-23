 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plain Talk | Pocan talks infrastructure, redistricting and his bill to fund vaccines for poor counties
top story

Plain Talk | Pocan talks infrastructure, redistricting and his bill to fund vaccines for poor counties

061221-bara-news-pocan1 (copy)

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan stops for a photo early this summer outside Coffee Bean Connection in Baraboo. Pocan was visiting multiple locations in Sauk County as part of his first face-to-face tour with constituents in the 2nd Congressional District since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 BRIDGET COOKE, News Republic
Sign up for the Opinion Roundup email newsletter

Second District Rep. Mark Pocan met with our editorial board last week — as the delta variant raged it was once again via Zoom — and we picked his brain on everything from the Afghan chaos to the Democrats' strategy on the infrastructure bills.

He believes strongly that Congress will eventually pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that's aimed at helping working families with affordable child care, establishes universal pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds, cuts taxes for families with children and funds an array of programs aimed at combatting climate change.

And what's more, Pocan added, it's paid for by increasing taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year.

"Bipartisanship isn't the goal," he said bluntly. "The goal is to help people."

On the morning of the day he visited us, the congressman had introduced a bill that is sure to trigger hand-wringing at the Pentagon.

Under his plan, 1.3% of the defense budget — about $9.6 billion — would be repurposed to the COVAX vaccination effort, a program to get coronavirus vaccines to low- and-middle income countries. Pocan said the money would provide 1.8 billion vaccine doses the rest of this year and in early 2022.

Pocan said using those Pentagon dollars on an international vaccination effort is in itself a defense mission. China is already using some of its defense dollars to send vaccines worldwide, and this would allow us to be more competitive with China in a diplomatic way, he added.

Defense isn't just F-35s and funding private contractors, he told us. It's also protecting us from pandemics and fighting climate change, all of which present dangers to the country.

"At a time when America spends more on its military than the next 11 closest nations combined, we should be able to sacrifice a little over 1% of that to save lives, build global goodwill and actually make the world a safer, healthier place," he declared in a press release announcing his bill.

We asked him what the new Census figures and the pending redistricting is going to do to his 2nd District.

He revealed that his district, because of Dane County's healthy growth, will need to shrink in size, and the district’s population, which currently is a bit less than 800,000, will be reduced by about 55,000. That means that some of his constituency will be moved to either western Wisconsin's 3rd District or southeast Wisconsin's 1st District.

It will be interesting to see what difference that might make come the 2022 congressional elections. The 3rd District is currently represented by Democrat Ron Kind, who has announced he won't run again, and the 1st District by Republican Bryan Steihl.

The congressman did reveal a bit of frustration with how Congress works these days. It seems that we never can act until there's a deadline staring us in the face, he said.

Perhaps that works for many issues. But when it comes to the environment and climate change, that doesn't work, he noted.

And that's a challenge.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics