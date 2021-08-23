Plain Talk | Pocan talks infrastructure, redistricting and his bill to fund vaccines for poor counties

Pocan said using those Pentagon dollars on an international vaccination effort is in itself a defense mission. China is already using some of its defense dollars to send vaccines worldwide, and this would allow us to be more competitive with China in a diplomatic way, he added.

Defense isn't just F-35s and funding private contractors, he told us. It's also protecting us from pandemics and fighting climate change, all of which present dangers to the country.

"At a time when America spends more on its military than the next 11 closest nations combined, we should be able to sacrifice a little over 1% of that to save lives, build global goodwill and actually make the world a safer, healthier place," he declared in a press release announcing his bill.

We asked him what the new Census figures and the pending redistricting is going to do to his 2nd District.

He revealed that his district, because of Dane County's healthy growth, will need to shrink in size, and the district’s population, which currently is a bit less than 800,000, will be reduced by about 55,000. That means that some of his constituency will be moved to either western Wisconsin's 3rd District or southeast Wisconsin's 1st District.