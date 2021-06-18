Plain Talk: Plans paint a bright future for passenger rail

The Washington Post this week ran an upbeat piece on the future of passenger rail in America.

Contrary to what the naysayers — like all too many of Wisconsin's Republican legislators — claim, the story noted that the future of passenger rail is bright. And now that Amtrak has an actual ally in the White House, its unveiling some ambitious plans to extend the reach of rail to more of America, building on the success it has had in the Northeast.

The quasi-public corporation aspires to connect major city centers in the American heartland, the South and portions of the West, where it says it can replicate the service model of the Northeast — its busiest and most lucrative corridor — into areas of the country with significant growth and little or no rail service, the paper noted

“It’s our responsibility to provide service in places where 50 years ago there may not have been a need for service, but today there is a crying need for service,” Amtrak Chairman Tony Coscia said in an interview with the Post. “As the nation’s national rail network, we should be providing it.”