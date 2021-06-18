Plain Talk: Plans paint a bright future for passenger rail

The Washington Post this week ran an upbeat piece on the future of passenger rail in America.
Contrary to what the naysayers — like all too many of Wisconsin's Republican legislators — claim, the story noted that the future of passenger rail is bright. And now that Amtrak has an actual ally in the White House, its unveiling some ambitious plans to extend the reach of rail to more of America, building on the success it has had in the Northeast.
The quasi-public corporation aspires to connect major city centers in the American heartland, the South and portions of the West, where it says it can replicate the service model of the Northeast — its busiest and most lucrative corridor — into areas of the country with significant growth and little or no rail service, the paper noted
“It’s our responsibility to provide service in places where 50 years ago there may not have been a need for service, but today there is a crying need for service,” Amtrak Chairman Tony Coscia said in an interview with the Post. “As the nation’s national rail network, we should be providing it.”
The Northeast corridor is a huge passenger rail success story. Before the pandemic, trains between Washington, D.C., and New York carried three times as many riders as airlines did. The two routes in the Northeast — the Acela and Northeast Regional — carried about 40% of Amtrak's 32.5 million passenger trips nationally in 2019.
Amtrak believes that if it gets the funding, it can replicate that kind of passenger traffic in the Midwest and other parts of the country. But it needs to improve service and schedule more frequent trains if that's going to happen.
The newspaper explained that the expansion of the passenger rail network would return trains to cities where none have picked up passengers in decades, such as Phoenix — the nation’s 10th-largest metro area — Las Vegas and Columbus, Ohio. It would enhance service in places like Cleveland and Charlotte, served only by long-distance trains that arrive overnight. It would connect busy corridors such as Atlanta-to-Nashville, and Houston-to-Dallas, offering an alternative to traffic-clogged highways.
And, I'm happy to report as I did a few weeks ago, the plans still include expanding rail in Wisconsin, once again connecting Madison directly to the national network and adding cities like Green Bay and Eau Claire.
Because President Joe Biden has signaled his support for a large increase in funds for passenger rail, Amtrak is promising states that it will fund most of the expansion, taking a possible financial burden off the states.
We, especially here in Wisconsin, have been down this optimistic road before where short-sighted politicians have squelched every attempt to build quality public transportation time and time again.
But, as climate change rears its ugly head and the love affair with the automobile and clogged highways is beginning to wane, we may have finally reached a point that it will actually happen.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
