Plain Talk: Piotrowski's 'No Where Man' sheds light on a generation of misunderstood American vets

After a year of active duty that included becoming a paratrooper, he was sent to Vietnam as a member of the 173rd Airborne. His troop plane landed in 1969 during the Tet offensive and he became convinced right then and there, as mortars laced the airstrip where he landed, that he would never make it out alive. He spent most of the next year in Vietnam's "boonies," dodging ambushes, mortar and rifle fire, escaping snakes and wild animals, and, what was most painful — having to kill or be killed for a cause that neither he nor most of his fellow soldiers could understand.

He does a masterful job describing his last days in Vietnam, hoping to stay alive so he could go back to the "world" on American soil. Military vets will be able to relate to the detailed descriptions of the red tape, the often senseless bureaucracy and the sometime pettiness at the hands of who he describes as "the lifers," those who decided to make the military a career.

They can also relate to the mixed feelings he had as he flew back to the states — so glad to be out of that God-forsaken mess alive, but feeling a sense of guilt knowing that so many of his "boonie-rat" brothers were still wallowing in the jungle, doing their best to survive another day.