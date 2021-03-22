Plain Talk: Piotrowski's 'No Where Man' sheds light on a generation of misunderstood American vets

"Nowhere Man" is a song written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney that became a hit single in the U.S. back in 1966.
It's also the title of a new book that landed on my desk earlier this month courtesy of its author, Madisonian Stephen Piotrowski.
Steve, who's retired now — he and his wife Lynn live on Adams Street on the city's near west side — has led a jam-packed life including serving as the veterans service officer in Portage County, where he grew up and went to high school, and later working as a staff assistant to former Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl.
But, "No Where Man" is Steve's story, that begins with his tour in Vietnam and ends shortly after his return back to small-town Wisconsin, a journey that is all too familiar and painful to remember for so many who served in a war that eventually didn't make any sense to anyone.
Steve, who in service became known simply as the "professor" because few could pronounce his Polish name, joined the Army right after graduating from Amherst High School in 1968. Like so many high school grads back then he felt he owed it to his country to serve. Many of his relatives had served in World War II and his older brother, Al, had already served in Vietnam during the first years of the war.
After a year of active duty that included becoming a paratrooper, he was sent to Vietnam as a member of the 173rd Airborne. His troop plane landed in 1969 during the Tet offensive and he became convinced right then and there, as mortars laced the airstrip where he landed, that he would never make it out alive. He spent most of the next year in Vietnam's "boonies," dodging ambushes, mortar and rifle fire, escaping snakes and wild animals, and, what was most painful — having to kill or be killed for a cause that neither he nor most of his fellow soldiers could understand.
He does a masterful job describing his last days in Vietnam, hoping to stay alive so he could go back to the "world" on American soil. Military vets will be able to relate to the detailed descriptions of the red tape, the often senseless bureaucracy and the sometime pettiness at the hands of who he describes as "the lifers," those who decided to make the military a career.
They can also relate to the mixed feelings he had as he flew back to the states — so glad to be out of that God-forsaken mess alive, but feeling a sense of guilt knowing that so many of his "boonie-rat" brothers were still wallowing in the jungle, doing their best to survive another day.
But, it's when he got home that the struggle to reenter the world became as painful. No, he wasn't spit on as some returning Viet vets said they were and, yes, he was aware of the anti-war protests, especially on the UW's Madison campus. What was disturbing to him, as it was with countless others who had endured the terrible war, was that no one seemed to care or understand.
He was only 19 when he was discharged, but thanks to the war experience he felt and looked much older. It perplexed him that he couldn't shake memories of the war. Every loud noise sounded like a rifle shot, every grove of trees seemed as though a sniper was in the branches. He found it hard to sleep and when he could, he'd awaken reaching for the M-16 rifle that was no longer there.
Steve describes in detail how his life was in turmoil and how he drank heavily with his friends to forget — an experience that so many Vietnam vets describe, some still suffering to this day from PTSD and drug addiction.
The book ends with Steve hopping in the hot GTO he bought with his Army savings, driving away to what he was then hoping would be to start a new chapter in his life.
The rest of his life isn't in the book, but Stephen Piotrowski did start a new chapter. He enrolled at UW-Stevens Point, became an active anti-war protester, later helped form local chapters of Vietnam Veterans Against the War, and was instrumental in creating and developing, and then serving as executive director of the Highground Veterans Memorial near Neillsville that attracts thousands of visitors to its 155-acre park and memorial every year.
He escorted a number of Vietnam vets to the emotional 1982 opening of the Vietnam War Memorial on the National Mall and still is involved with the "Deadly Writers Patrol," a local group of vets who work on telling their stories.
Steven explains on the book's back cover that "the telling of my story can help you understand why so many of us felt as if we no longer fit. Eventually most found our way back home, but for a long time, we felt like we belonged 'No Where Man.'"
Piotrowski's book is available from Amazon both in print for $19.95 and in Kindle format for $4.99. It's a breezy and insightful read that sheds light on a generation of American vets that is still misunderstood.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.