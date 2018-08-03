When Jack Lussier, my longtime colleague here at The Capital Times, came back to Madison in the early 1970s, he quickly developed a reputation for being tight-fisted.
He bought recap tires for his car, never bought anything at a store unless it was on sale, and was far from the quickest guy to grab the check.
The staff at The Capital Times was well aware that he had been named an heir in his uncle William T. Evjue's will, so everyone knew it wasn't that he was hurting for money.
But, like so many kids who watched their parents suffer through the Great Depression, he valued every nickel saved and if that made him look cheap, so be it. You never knew when that extra buck would come in handy.
So it was like a bolt of lightning when he walked into my office in the summer of 1998 and announced he was giving $1 million toward building an IMAX theater on State Street in what was then the old and struggling Orpheum. Longtime Madisonian Mary Lang Sollinger had come up with the idea and convinced Jack to help her.
Well, the IMAX fell through because of concerns by historic preservationists, and Jack instead gave the million-dollar gift to The Capital Times Kids Fund, which collects and distributes funds to dozens of Dane County nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people. Little did we know that it was to be but the first of dozens of significant gifts around Madison and Dane County by this man we had long considered to be a miser.
I came to know Jack well after I was named to the board of The Capital Times and became one of the five trustees of the Evjue Charitable Trust, which holds William T. Evjue's controlling stock in the newspaper. But I got to know him even better after he took over as chairman of the board after the death of Frederick W. Miller, who had been our publisher and chairman for nearly three decades.
When I stepped down as editor of The Capital Times in 2008, Jack and I shared an office until about two years ago when his health began to deteriorate and he no longer made his usual afternoon visits to the newspaper.
Those who didn't know him well were tempted to view him as a gruff, no-nonsense kind of guy who could be rude at times. I got to know better. I'd overhear him on the phone answering an out-of-the-blue call from someone looking for money and, indeed, he'd often brush them off, sometimes not tactfully.
But he was a softie at heart, especially when it came to causes for kids. Like his uncle, Bill Evjue, who was the person he admired most, he was also concerned about the environment and the health of public education.
That's why he funneled so much of his personal fortune into YMCA programs, the Vilas Park Zoo, the Loft and Teen Center, Lussier Stadium, Madison's community centers, the preservation of Fish Lake, the Heritage Center at Lake Farm Park and Madison College scholarships, just for starters.
Through the years I got to know Jack on a more personal level. He was a big Badger football fan and for many years frequented our pre-game tailgate parties, where he was known for his voracious appetite, especially my wife Sandy's egg casseroles and cheesy hash browns. Plus, he was a sucker for desserts.
More important in his personal life, though, was music. He had a little radio on his desk which he tuned to WORT's Wednesday afternoon jazz programs. He was a longtime supporter of and contributor to the Madison Jazz Society. Before the ravages of age crept up, Jack was a regular on the dance floor at music venues around the county. And it didn't matter if the band played traditional jazz or waltzes and polkas. He was dancing.
Few knew that he was a traditional jazz musician himself. In earlier days he was a drummer for several jazz ensembles and in more recent years played the washboard a la another Madison jazz enthusiast, the late Bronson La Follette, who he knew well.
It'll be different around here with Jack gone. I won't be able to chide him for his aversion to computers and smart phones and all he's missing by not reading his own newspaper online. He never was able to accept the reality that print papers are fading and that digital is where the future lies.
But he left enough for all of us to enjoy for years to come despite his own personal frugality. The man who gave millions to nonprofits that supported kids, nurtured the environment and paid the tuition for needy young people to attend college still shopped at the Dollar Store and bought his clothes at bargain outlets.
That's what made Jack Lussier a special man.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.