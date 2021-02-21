Plain Talk: Passenger rail improvements are still a good idea

Second, many Wisconsin communities stood to gain immediately from faster and more frequent rail service and the rest of the state would be set up for future expansion.

But for Scott Walker, dividing the state was important for his political future, not the state's.

Paul Jadin, the former mayor of Green Bay who has just retired from heading MadREP — the Madison Region Economic Partnership — noted in a recent farewell column in the Wisconsin State Journal just how important infrastructure to our future economic development.

"(We have to) address infrastructure like no one else in the country is. That means bringing our highways and bridges back to the quality of the ‘80s and ‘90s, while getting serious about broadband expansion," he wrote. "Our rural areas must be among the beneficiaries of this bonanza and must take advantage of the rising tide. A bold approach to passenger rail should also be on the table. It was right in 2011 and is no less so now."