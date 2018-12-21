I was, perhaps facetiously, wondering the other night whether the big shots at Kimberly-Clark will be asked by outgoing Gov. Scott Walker to pee in a cup for the $28 million of corporate welfare he funneled their way last week.
It has always been a mystery to me why it's only the poor and downtrodden, those who for whatever reasons were unlucky enough to miss out on the opportunities of life, who need to prove they're worthy of help from the rest of us.
As we all should know by now, the amount of taxpayer money that goes for so-called "welfare" — help to pay the rent, food stamps to feed the kids, financial help to go to college — pales in comparison to the tens of billions doled out by the feds, the states and local governments to the captains of corporate America, who always lecture us that government shouldn't interfere with business — except, of course, when its giving them goodies.
And all those claims — that if we don't watch closely those wretched humans on "welfare" will cheat and take more than they deserve — are never applied to corporate America, which takes government dollars and seldom has to account for what they did with the money. How many got away with big taxpayer bucks from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. shortly after it was founded by Gov. Scott Walker, for example?
Not only did some firms get large grants to create jobs but never did, others didn't pay back loans and still others got taxpayer help that the WEDC never tracked.
But if you're poor and get caught misusing food stamps, even unintentionally, you'll have hell to pay.
It's one thing for government to help a struggling company get started or provide some tax relief to one that's suffering from economic hard times through no fault of its own. Not only can you bolster the firm's chances of survival, but protect large number of workers as well.
It's quite another, though, to dole out the largesse to giant conglomerates like Kimberly-Clark, which in its last fiscal year brought home profits of $3.3 billion and is sitting on the cusp of getting tens of millions more when the new tax law is fully phased in.
It has really evolved into a game these days. Highly successful Amazon dangles the location of a second headquarters to the city that gives it a fat and pretty tax deal and other amenities to locate there. City and state governments rush to compete against each other just like Wisconsin did with the hugely profitable Foxconn Corp.
The corporations come out on top, the individual taxpayers wind up paying the bill that the behemoths escape and then we have politicians wondering why income inequality in the country continues to grow.
Frankly, would it be such a burden for these millionaires to give us a urine sample before they get their handouts? It would be undignified, you say? In other words, the poor folks don't deserve dignity?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.