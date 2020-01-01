Plain Talk: Our country is gripped by incivility, and women get more than their share of it

And, let's face it, it's always been so. In days gone by, it was the anonymous letter via snail mail or the vitriolic phone call on the answering machine. It's just easier now.

But the missives aimed at me don't attack my looks — although, God knows, they certainly could. That women in public office are held to a different measure speaks volumes about society's continued inability to treat women as equals, holding them to different standards that have nothing to do with their abilities.

That so many of us are mean about it is just another symptom of the incivility that has come to grip the country — an incivility exemplified by its leader on a daily basis. It's now okay to threaten, to belittle and to call names.

Let's hope that this new year, 2020, takes us to a different path.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

