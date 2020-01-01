Plain Talk: Our country is gripped by incivility, and women get more than their share of it

It wasn't a Happy New Year story.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was in the first paragraph of a New York Times piece last week about the nasty emails that women mayors throughout the country routinely receive.
She was one of several women mayors who shared their chagrin over the nastiness that comes their way.
The point of the story was that the nastiness isn't necessarily directed at the policy positions the women mayors take, but is often aimed at how they look. Female mayors, the story recounted, are twice as likely as male mayors to experience psychological abuse. And some are threatened with physical violence.
"'Fat,' 'sick,' 'worthless,' 'gutless,' 'loser,' " Rhodes-Conway said, recounting the insults that have been thrown her way since becoming Madison's mayor last April.
Many of the emails, she explained, were aimed at the fact she doesn't wear make-up.
"People are angry, or afraid, and express themselves in mean ways," she added.
As I've recounted here occasionally, I often get emails threatening me with mayhem and calling me anything but human. It's the nature of this business in an era of anonymity that gives license to people to say anything they want without facing any argument. A verbal hit-and-run, so to speak. But, it comes with the territory.
And, let's face it, it's always been so. In days gone by, it was the anonymous letter via snail mail or the vitriolic phone call on the answering machine. It's just easier now.
But the missives aimed at me don't attack my looks — although, God knows, they certainly could. That women in public office are held to a different measure speaks volumes about society's continued inability to treat women as equals, holding them to different standards that have nothing to do with their abilities.
That so many of us are mean about it is just another symptom of the incivility that has come to grip the country — an incivility exemplified by its leader on a daily basis. It's now okay to threaten, to belittle and to call names.
Let's hope that this new year, 2020, takes us to a different path.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
