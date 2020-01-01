You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Plain Talk: Our country is gripped by incivility, and women get more than their share of it
top story

Plain Talk: Our country is gripped by incivility, and women get more than their share of it

CAP TIMES IDEA FEST DAY 2 (copy)

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway speaks at the 2019 Cap Times Idea Fest. Rhodes-Conway was featured in a New York Times piece about the nasty emails that women mayors throughout the country routinely receive.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

It wasn't a Happy New Year story.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was in the first paragraph of a New York Times piece last week about the nasty emails that women mayors throughout the country routinely receive.

She was one of several women mayors who shared their chagrin over the nastiness that comes their way.

The point of the story was that the nastiness isn't necessarily directed at the policy positions the women mayors take, but is often aimed at how they look. Female mayors, the story recounted, are twice as likely as male mayors to experience psychological abuse. And some are threatened with physical violence.

"'Fat,' 'sick,' 'worthless,' 'gutless,' 'loser,' " Rhodes-Conway said, recounting the insults that have been thrown her way since becoming Madison's mayor last April.

Many of the emails, she explained, were aimed at the fact she doesn't wear make-up.

"People are angry, or afraid, and express themselves in mean ways," she added.

As I've recounted here occasionally, I often get emails threatening me with mayhem and calling me anything but human. It's the nature of this business in an era of anonymity that gives license to people to say anything they want without facing any argument. A verbal hit-and-run, so to speak. But, it comes with the territory.

And, let's face it, it's always been so. In days gone by, it was the anonymous letter via snail mail or the vitriolic phone call on the answering machine. It's just easier now.

But the missives aimed at me don't attack my looks — although, God knows, they certainly could. That women in public office are held to a different measure speaks volumes about society's continued inability to treat women as equals, holding them to different standards that have nothing to do with their abilities.

That so many of us are mean about it is just another symptom of the incivility that has come to grip the country — an incivility exemplified by its leader on a daily basis. It's now okay to threaten, to belittle and to call names.

Let's hope that this new year, 2020, takes us to a different path.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics