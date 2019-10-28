Opponents of the Wisconsin Public Service Commission-approved Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line through southwestern Wisconsin's Driftless region haven't given up, as well they shouldn't.
The Iowa County Board voted 14-2 earlier this month to spend up to $50,000 to join a court challenge to the PSC decision that effectively thumbed its nose at more than 1,000 citizens who pleaded with the commissioners to deny the American Transmission Company permission to construct the 120-mile-long line.
And that's not considering opposition from the Citizens Utility Board, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, attorneys general from two neighboring states, a bipartisan group of state senators and representatives, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and several county boards, villages and towns along the route between Middleton and Dubuque, Iowa.
The opponents insisted that, first of all, the line isn't needed in this era of rapidly changing technology — not to mention that electrical usage is flat and renewable energy sources are being built closer to energy users. The Citizens Utility Board called the transmission line "outdated."
Meanwhile, conservation groups like the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation pointed out the damage the line — featuring 600 towers as tall as 17-story buildings — will cause wildlife, in addition to farm disruption and the visual blight smack in the middle of the unglaciated southwest corner of the state.
But, the three commissioners sided with ATC, which is co-owned by several of the state's major utilities and stands to profit handsomely from the $2.2 billion it will collect from ratepayers over the next 40 years. The decision stunned the opponents, who believed they had made a solid case on why the line was not only destructive, but obsolete.
Also stunning was the reaction from the commissioners when opponents, petitioning the PSC to reconsider, asked two of the three to recuse themselves because of what they perceived were conflicts of interest. Commission chair Rebecca Valcq, a Tony Evers appointee, and commissioner Mike Huebsch, a Scott Walker appointee, were aghast that anyone could suggest such a thing.
Valcq, in particular, showed her anger at such temerity. She told the petitioners that she is bound by ethical codes as both a public servant and as an attorney.
"To suggest otherwise is a false attack on my integrity, as an attorney, as a regulator and as a ratepayer myself," she admonished the opponents. "I find these allegations to be opportunistic at best and at worst contemptible."
Frankly, however, it's not hard to understand why folks looking from the outside might suspect conflict. Before Evers made her the PSC chair, she had previously spent 15 years as an attorney for the group that owns WE Energies which, in turn, owns 60% of ATC. She has already recused herself from several cases before the PSC because of that previous connection.
Huebsch, Walker's former secretary of the Department of Administration, serves on an advisory committee to Midwest grid operator MISO, which was publicly pushing the ATC line.
As public servants charged with treating all sides impartially, there was no need to feign insult and lecture those who felt it deserved consideration. Rule on the merits without the sermons.
Besides, Wisconsin's PSC has historically toyed with conflicts. Commissioners often go to work for big utilities when their terms expire. Governors too often appoint utility partisans to the commission under the pretext that they "know" the ins and outs of the utility business. Often, they do — all too well.
It's the reason the "little guys" who challenge corporate utility giants before the PSC don't believe they have a chance, not matter how solid their case.
Perhaps the opponents of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line will find that chance in court now that they've made it clear they won't give up.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.