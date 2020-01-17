Plain Talk: Once Madison’s lakes provided fish dinners galore, but no more

Back in the day when my dad used to take me fishing on Madison's lakes, there was no limit on the panfish we could catch.
I used to wish there were, so I wouldn't have to spend a couple of hours cleaning all the perch and bluegills we'd catch — a chore the old man made sure I experienced. There's a lot more to fishing than catching them, he'd say. Cleaning the fish so we could eat them for dinner was just part of the process.
And eat them for dinner, for lunch — and even, sometimes, for breakfast — is what we did. I can't remember anything tasting as good as when mother fried up a couple dozen "jumbo" perch or a batch of bluegills.
They tasted particularly awesome when dad would catch them in the winter, through the ice. He never took me along on those excursions, thank goodness, but my siblings and I had plenty of good fish to eat during those cold days on the farm.
"Limitless" fishing went by the wayside years ago. The Department of Natural Resources wisely decided that allowing fishers to take all they could wasn't a sustainable idea.
Unfortunately, as we all learned this week, limits on the number of fish you catch isn't the big concern these days. It's the number of fish you eat.
The DNR and the state Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that the amount of PFAS chemicals found in fish in Starkweather Creek and Lake Monona are so high that consumption advisories are in order.
To play it safe, people should limit a meal of yellow perch caught in those two bodies to one a month. Same holds true for game fish like walleye, northerns and bass. It's safe, the state agencies reported, to eat bluegill up to one meal a week.
Sadly, this is what it has come to, as we humans keep polluting the environment around us. The PFAS, a group of human-made chemicals used for everything from firefighting foam to non-stick cookware, have seeped into our water supplies.
Samples of fish in Starkweather and many parts of Lake Monona where waters from the creek flow show that the chemicals have been absorbed in fish tissue. The more contaminated fish one eats, the higher the risk of health problems, the DHS warned.
Much of the problem in Starkweather Creek, because its headwaters are near Truax Field and the Dane County Regional Airport, is blamed on firefighting chemicals used there. But, that's just one of numerous sources of pollution that are affecting water supplies throughout Wisconsin.
Problems with fish in our backyard bring that reality home.
While this is all happening right before our eyes, it's incomprehensible that our federal government continues to weaken rules and regulations aimed at fighting these threats to human health.
Sometimes you can't help wondering if we've gone insane.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
