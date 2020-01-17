Plain Talk: Once Madison’s lakes provided fish dinners galore, but no more

Back in the day when my dad used to take me fishing on Madison's lakes, there was no limit on the panfish we could catch.

I used to wish there were, so I wouldn't have to spend a couple of hours cleaning all the perch and bluegills we'd catch — a chore the old man made sure I experienced. There's a lot more to fishing than catching them, he'd say. Cleaning the fish so we could eat them for dinner was just part of the process.

And eat them for dinner, for lunch — and even, sometimes, for breakfast — is what we did. I can't remember anything tasting as good as when mother fried up a couple dozen "jumbo" perch or a batch of bluegills.

They tasted particularly awesome when dad would catch them in the winter, through the ice. He never took me along on those excursions, thank goodness, but my siblings and I had plenty of good fish to eat during those cold days on the farm.

"Limitless" fishing went by the wayside years ago. The Department of Natural Resources wisely decided that allowing fishers to take all they could wasn't a sustainable idea.

Unfortunately, as we all learned this week, limits on the number of fish you catch isn't the big concern these days. It's the number of fish you eat.