Plain Talk: Once again, Wisconsin serves as an example of what's wrong with America

Wisconsin drew the attention of national commentators again last week.
In a guest essay for the New York Times, author Dan Kaufmann, a Wisconsin native, blamed Scott Walker and his Act 10 for paving the way for Donald Trump's America.
"Ten years ago, after overcoming a monthslong protest movement and legal battle, a law called Act 10 took effect in Wisconsin. The nondescript name cloaked the most significant attack on labor rights since President Ronald Reagan broke the air traffic controllers union in 1981," he wrote.
"Ostensibly meant to address a shortfall in the state’s budget, Act 10 steeply cut the state’s contribution to workers’ pensions and health care premiums,” Kaufmann continued, “but its defining feature was to effectively eliminate collective bargaining rights for public employees. Most important, it sparked a nationwide attack on labor that fueled the rise of right-wing populism and helped elect Donald Trump."
Kaufmann believes that the neutering of organized labor — Act 10's attack on public employee unions plus the enactment of so-called "right to work" laws here and in 20 other states — effectively destroyed the ability of unions to get involved in politics, both with campaign workers and donations to politicians who share workers' concerns in everything from workplace safety to wages and benefits.
Wisconsin, for instance, once among the leaders in union membership, union members have dropped to roughly 8% of the state's workforce, about the same as Alabama, a state with a long and violent anti-union history.
As the Economic Policy Institute has shown," Kaufmann wrote, "the decline in union membership correlates with a rise in income inequality. It is also a central culprit in America’s political dysfunction and in the atomization of the electorate; studies have shown that union members are more active in civil society, more likely to vote and less prone to racial resentment."
You can read his entire essay here.
The other piece involving Wisconsin appeared in the latest issue of the New Yorker magazine.
It's an exhaustive look at the Kyle Rittenhouse case and how after the Antioch, Illinois, teenager killed two people in the streets of Kenosha last summer, opportunists have turned the case "into a polarizing spectacle."
The article, written by New Yorker staff writer Paige Williams, recounts that violent night in Kenosha, Rittenhouse's interaction with other armed "citizen police" and the testy exchanges that eventually led to the shootings of three demonstrators. It's straight-forward, making no judgments on whether the now 18-year-old is guilty of murder or acted in self-defense.
But Williams' description of what happened after Rittenhouse was arrested and how his case morphed into a cause célèbre for Donald Trump backers, white supremacists, gun zealots and conspiracy-inspired vigilante groups is a fascinating story of how so much has gone wrong with America.
National figures like the pro-Trump lawyers John Pierce and Lin Wood play prominent roles in raising millions of dollars for Rittenhouse's defense, including $2 million in cash to bail him out of jail.
The money was coming in so fast that Rittenhouse's mother became convinced that the lawyers were conspiring to keep the teen in jail longer to keep the contributions flowing in.
The entire article can be read here.
There was a day when the state used to be the subject of more flattering stories.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
