Plain Talk: Once again, Wisconsin serves as an example of what's wrong with America

Wisconsin, for instance, once among the leaders in union membership, union members have dropped to roughly 8% of the state's workforce, about the same as Alabama, a state with a long and violent anti-union history.

As the Economic Policy Institute has shown," Kaufmann wrote, "the decline in union membership correlates with a rise in income inequality. It is also a central culprit in America’s political dysfunction and in the atomization of the electorate; studies have shown that union members are more active in civil society, more likely to vote and less prone to racial resentment."

You can read his entire essay here.

The other piece involving Wisconsin appeared in the latest issue of the New Yorker magazine.

It's an exhaustive look at the Kyle Rittenhouse case and how after the Antioch, Illinois, teenager killed two people in the streets of Kenosha last summer, opportunists have turned the case "into a polarizing spectacle."