Plain Talk: Once again, the poor will bear the brunt

I can't recall who first said it, but it rings so true: During good times, the rich profit, but during bad times, the poor do the suffering.
It's been repeated so many times in our history, the most recent during the financial meltdown of 2007-08 when a profit-gouging financial industry tanked the economy and cost millions of ordinary Americans — through no fault of their own — their jobs, their homes and their life savings.
And when the bailouts came, it was those unscrupulous mega bankers, hedge fund honchos and money manipulators who were made whole, while those who suffered the most were left holding the bag.
For sure, the coronavirus crisis isn't at all the same as the Great Recession, but once again the resulting economic disaster will hurt lower income Americans the most, plunging them into personal economic crises just when they were recovering from the last one.
I was in Arizona a few days ago when Major League Baseball shut down spring training, and witnessed the anxiety of the hundreds of concession stand workers, the vendors, the security people who were depending on steady paychecks to help see them through. But, they are merely a snapshot, a drop in the bucket compared to the tens of millions who will once again face unemployment as car payments and rents come due, not to mention the awful prospect of getting sick without any health coverage.
Certainly, there is much to be said for the private companies and corporations who have already stood up to offer paid sick leave to those still working and Congress' initiatives to provide funds to help ease the burden. For once, Walmart deserves a shout out for volunteering to give its workers paid sick leave so they don't come to work sick. And it's heartening to see Americans coming together, donating what they can to emergency funds for those who fall through the cracks.
Nevertheless, no matter the help, many working poor will suffer. It's maddening to watch Congress pass a mandatory sick leave bill, but exempt those with more than 500 employees. It's sickening to see our U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson complain that giving workers paid sick leave might incentivize them to feign an illness to take advantage of employers.
It's crazy that we cling to a health care system that leaves millions without insurance and afraid to see a doctor because they can't afford it. It's disgusting to watch political leaders like Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald refuse to even consider expanding Medicaid, even to provide temporary help.
Yet, these same politicians won't think twice about bailing out the likes of the giant airlines and other conglomerates, no strings attached like happened in 2008. Instead of using the taxpayers' generosity to help workers, much of it was used to buy back stocks, pad executive salaries and donate to friendly politicians.
Yes, we should be sending $2,000 checks to every American based on their incomes, but let's demand that corporate America use their aid for their people, requiring that the money not be used for stock buybacks and campaign contributions for up to ten years as Sen. Elizabeth Warren has suggested.
Meanwhile, we all need to pitch in. Order food from your favorite restaurant, buy gift certificates to your local stores and help those who are suffering the most however you can.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
