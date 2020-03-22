Plain Talk: Once again, the poor will bear the brunt

I can't recall who first said it, but it rings so true: During good times, the rich profit, but during bad times, the poor do the suffering.

It's been repeated so many times in our history, the most recent during the financial meltdown of 2007-08 when a profit-gouging financial industry tanked the economy and cost millions of ordinary Americans — through no fault of their own — their jobs, their homes and their life savings.

And when the bailouts came, it was those unscrupulous mega bankers, hedge fund honchos and money manipulators who were made whole, while those who suffered the most were left holding the bag.

For sure, the coronavirus crisis isn't at all the same as the Great Recession, but once again the resulting economic disaster will hurt lower income Americans the most, plunging them into personal economic crises just when they were recovering from the last one.