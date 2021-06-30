Plain Talk: Once again, Republicans cut taxes and we await the inevitable economic chaos

Here we are once again with a projected state budget surplus.
And once again, the state Legislature is embarking on a plan that thumbs its nose at Wisconsin's history.
True to form, the Republican legislative majority wants to return most of that projected $4.4 billion budget surplus to taxpayers, mainly, of course, with tax cuts that will benefit those with higher incomes.
It always sounds so lofty. We've got extra money so give it back to those whose hard work created this unexpected largess. This has been done countless times before, and each time the outcome was the same.
First the state collects more in revenues than it spends. Then it gives the money back. And then the economy suffers a downturn and the state is suddenly out of money. A crisis ensues because services have to be trimmed, and guess who suffers the most when that happens? Let's just say, it isn't the rich.
The late Lee Sherman Dreyfus, a moderate Republican, was propelled into the governor’s office back in 1978 by promising to return a $900 million state budget surplus to the taxpayers. After everyone got their checks, the economy plunged into a recession and soon the state wasn’t only out of money, it needed to raise taxes to maintain services and balance the budget.
Seeing the handwriting on the wall, Dreyfus declined to run for re-election, and his successor, Democrat Tony Earl, was saddled with the results. It undoubtedly played no small part into his losing the 1986 election to Tommy Thompson. As the economy recovered, the state again had a surplus in 1989, and Thompson and legislators engineered a tax credit averaging about $175 to each taxpayer.
Then again in 1999, as Wisconsin was sitting on what was claimed to be a billion-dollar surplus, the money was rebated to taxpayers with checks averaging $271. It wasn’t long thereafter, as the economy ebbed and flowed, that the state began experiencing what famously became known as a “structural” deficit, brought about by balancing the budget by pushing expenses into the future.
We're at this point again. While state officials knew a year ago that Wisconsin would have a budget surplus going into the next biennium, the extra $4.4 billion in projected revenues came as a complete and pleasant surprise. No one is quite sure why this has happened. What we do know is that the past year has been filled with uncertainties stemming from a once-in-a-century pandemic, and a powerful response from the federal government dumped trillions of dollars into the economy.
And what we also should know is that the unexpected good news is not likely to be repeated during the next budget. A number of events, including a cyclical economic downturn, could turn this year's surplus on its head. Then we will wish that we hadn't squandered a chance to put that surplus to good use.
Republicans like to claim that government needs to operate like families do. Fact is, if a family happens to wind up with some extra funds at the end of the year, it’ll fix that leaky roof or replace the balky furnace before they become an even bigger problem.
The Wisconsin Public Policy Forum, the successor to the old Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance, suggested that the surprise surplus could be used to fix several problems facing the state, and we could still have money left over for some tax cuts.
“With tax collections boosted by federal stimulus, vaccination efforts, and the release of pent-up consumer demand, the state now has ample resources to help citizens and businesses while strengthening its own finances and potentially reducing taxes,” WPF said in a report.
It could be used to eliminate that stubborn internet divide across the state, or it could be used for other infrastructure projects, like fixing crumbling roads and bridges or removing lead pipes from water systems across the state. WPF also said the money could be used to boost economic development through UW System programs or aid childcare providers to help people return to the workforce.
Plus, the amount of money the state provides to local governments has declined in recent years, putting more and more pressure on property taxes as a revenue source for local services. The surplus could ease the burdens that have been put on local government budgets, according to WPF.
Just like the homeowner spending extra cash to fix the house now so it will last for years to come, the state should be fixing its festering problems to make Wisconsin strong for years to come.
But that requires long-range thinking and planning. Hate to be a pessimist, but odds are this GOP majority will take the short-sighted route once again: Give the money back and deal with the consequences later.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.