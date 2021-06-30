Plain Talk: Once again, Republicans cut taxes and we await the inevitable economic chaos

Seeing the handwriting on the wall, Dreyfus declined to run for re-election, and his successor, Democrat Tony Earl, was saddled with the results. It undoubtedly played no small part into his losing the 1986 election to Tommy Thompson. As the economy recovered, the state again had a surplus in 1989, and Thompson and legislators engineered a tax credit averaging about $175 to each taxpayer.

Then again in 1999, as Wisconsin was sitting on what was claimed to be a billion-dollar surplus, the money was rebated to taxpayers with checks averaging $271. It wasn’t long thereafter, as the economy ebbed and flowed, that the state began experiencing what famously became known as a “structural” deficit, brought about by balancing the budget by pushing expenses into the future.

We're at this point again. While state officials knew a year ago that Wisconsin would have a budget surplus going into the next biennium, the extra $4.4 billion in projected revenues came as a complete and pleasant surprise. No one is quite sure why this has happened. What we do know is that the past year has been filled with uncertainties stemming from a once-in-a-century pandemic, and a powerful response from the federal government dumped trillions of dollars into the economy.