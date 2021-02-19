Plain Talk: Once again, Madison owes gratitude to Jerry Frautschi and Pleasant Rowland

Frautschi and Rowland have long helped civic dreams come true. Their contribution totaling more than $205 million to build the first-class Overture Center stunned the national arts and culture scene. But, that was just the beginning. Rowland was instrumental in creating a multimillion-dollar endowment to support Overture's resident groups. Frautschi bought and donated the building that houses the Madison Children's Museum.

All, of course, have added significant vitality to Madison's downtown and served to attract tens of thousands of visitors to the capital city.

Together they have donated millions more to individual arts organizations. Rowland recently jump-started the building of the Madison Youth Arts Center with a $20 million gift. But, what isn't as well known are the dozens of smaller grants the couple regularly makes to a myriad of nonprofits that work to help those who have fallen through society's cracks.

On a personal note, I served on the Wisconsin Historical Society Foundation for nine years back when the idea for a new and modern museum was introduced by then-director Ellsworth Brown. It was an ambitious undertaking with many hurdles to leap, not the least of which was raising the money and getting the state to buy in.