Plain Talk: On vandalism, water, glass ceilings and news consumption
Some random thoughts on a summer day made even more beautiful by the long-delayed return of Major League Baseball:

I disagree with the City Council's decision this week denying some city financial help to the dozens of small State Street mom-and-pop businesses who were victims of vandalism following the racial justice protests this summer.

Yes, as one alder proclaimed, downtown is one of the city's whitest neighborhoods and we ought to be directing resources to change that. But, should the State Street merchants — several of them immigrants who are in danger of losing all they have because of the double whammy from the coronavirus and the protests — be the ones to shoulder that load?

They have been victims of circumstances, and these are different times that demand different solutions. We all need to pay, not just them.

Of course, the ironically-named Wisconsin Water Alliance would hire former GOP lawmaker and Scott Walker acolyte Mike Huebsch to head their organization.

The Alliance represents some of the state's biggest polluters — factory farms, the paper industry and mining companies — and has fought attempts to regulate high-capacity wells and CAFO feedlots, and lobbied against efforts to limit PFAS, the chemicals that have been found in groundwater, including on Madison's east side.

Huebsch was among the many Republicans who fought environmental regulations while in the Legislature. Walker, one of the state's most anti-environment governors, made him his secretary of administration and then appointed him to the state Public Service Commission.

The sex barriers keep coming down. Old guys like me remember the years when women weren't allowed to join many organizations — the Legion, fraternal organizations like the Eagles and Elks, Lions and even the staid Madison Club. Women belonged to the Legion's Auxiliary or Lioness Clubs and other segregated offshoots of the otherwise all-male groups.

Now, those barriers have come down — at least for the more enlightened ones. And in an interesting twist, the all-women clubs are welcoming men to their ranks. Men are now part of the Lioness, for instance, and Legion Auxiliaries are opening their ranks to males as well.

Just last month, the American Legion Post 360 Auxiliary in Waunakee elected a man as their president. Ted Kubiak, an Air Force and National Guard veteran, became the first Auxiliary president, perhaps in the country.

And now, some even better news. Consumer Reports' monthly health newsletter provided some tips on what you should do for your physical and emotional health. It included, of course, recommendations to eat and sleep on a regular schedule and get daily exercise.

It added that you should also have a designated news time, and I quote:

"Reading a newspaper is actually best, because it forces you to use critical thinking and reading skills instead of just passively watching a news anchor. But if you choose to get your news via TV or online, limit it to 30 minutes a day. More than that can lead to anxiety."

Especially if you're tuned to Fox News.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

