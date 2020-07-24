Plain Talk: On vandalism, water, glass ceilings and news consumption

Huebsch was among the many Republicans who fought environmental regulations while in the Legislature. Walker, one of the state's most anti-environment governors, made him his secretary of administration and then appointed him to the state Public Service Commission.

The sex barriers keep coming down. Old guys like me remember the years when women weren't allowed to join many organizations — the Legion, fraternal organizations like the Eagles and Elks, Lions and even the staid Madison Club. Women belonged to the Legion's Auxiliary or Lioness Clubs and other segregated offshoots of the otherwise all-male groups.

Now, those barriers have come down — at least for the more enlightened ones. And in an interesting twist, the all-women clubs are welcoming men to their ranks. Men are now part of the Lioness, for instance, and Legion Auxiliaries are opening their ranks to males as well.

Just last month, the American Legion Post 360 Auxiliary in Waunakee elected a man as their president. Ted Kubiak, an Air Force and National Guard veteran, became the first Auxiliary president, perhaps in the country.