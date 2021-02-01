Plain Talk: On Trump impeachment, the GOP shows its true stripes

The old axiom that time heals all wounds certainly applies to the Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

Many of them were outraged over the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and proclaimed that Donald Trump needed to be held accountable for inciting the insurrection.

Now, most of them are saying that the country needs to forget. No doubt they've been getting an earful — and maybe a few threats — from their diehard Trump supporters back home.

Among them are the likes of Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida. Impeaching Trump will only further divide the country, they now insist. Leave it alone and move on.

Rubio, for instance, wasn't in favor of moving on back when Hillary Clinton was running for president. He was one of the most outspoken Republican senators who claimed that before she had resigned as secretary of state she was responsible for the 2012 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya, and then trying to cover up her actions. I can still hear him and several of his colleagues insisting that someone needed to be "held accountable" for botching the defense of the embassy that resulted in the death of the U.S. ambassador, Chris Stevens, and three others.