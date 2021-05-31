Plain Talk: On this Memorial Day, consider getting rid of instruments of death

"Humans have been alive for 200,000 to 300,000 years," he points out. "Nearly every major discovery has been used to 'improve' our ability to kill others.

"From learning how to sharpen sticks, to metal instruments, to explosive power, boats, airplanes, guns, germs and now nuclear reactions — inquisitive men and women 'discover' these and, mostly boys, use them to kill others," he adds.

Since the end of World War II, we've all been lucky that nuclear weapons haven't been used in the seemingly endless conflicts that plague humankind.

"Regretfully, being rational does not work," he writes. "Wise women and men have rationally explained, researched, and estimated what will happen to the world in nuclear war. They’ve talked and lobbied for decades. But the boys with nuclear toys continue their march toward oblivion."

Davis is one of many who worry the world's luck may run out one day unless we and the rest of the world work together to abolish nuclear weapons. He notes that 50 nations have signed on to the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but none of the nine countries that posses them, including the United States, are among them. In fact, those nine have fought the passage of the treaty and continue to fight it even as it has gone into effect.

The sad fact is that if the world's inclination to settle disputes by going to war — whether it be in Iraq or in Israel and Palestine or any of the other dozens of places that teem with hate — results in the use of a nuclear weapon, we won't have enough people to decorate all the graves.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

