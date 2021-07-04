Plain Talk: On this 4th of July we should worry about the future

Ever since I was a kid, the Fourth of July has always been a favorite holiday.
Picnics, ball games and fireworks all come together to celebrate the day America declared its independence and started this country on the historic and bumpy path that is now 245 years in the making.
This year seems different, though. We'll have folks over for beer and brats, probably take in a Home Talent baseball game and catch a glimpse of a fireworks display like in other years. But I can't get out of my head that Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation's Capitol that was hellbent on overturning what those patriots of 1776 set in motion.
That so many still defend what happened that day, and the willingness of many of their representatives in Congress to dismiss it as if it were simply another demonstration on Madison's State Street, has me despairing for the future of our country on its 245th birthday.
A national poll has shown that a majority — 55% — of Republicans said they support the use of force as a means to stop the decline of "the traditional American way of life," whatever that means. Just 43% of Republicans oppose the idea.
Daniel Cox, director of the AEI Survey Center on American Life, told National Public Radio, "I think any time you have a significant number of the public saying use of force can be justified in our political system, that's pretty scary."
Initially, even politicians who support Donald Trump expressed outrage at the attempt to overthrow an American election. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for causing it. But now many have changed their minds and decided we should just forget about it.
The most absurd statement came from Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, who said, out loud, in public: “Let me be clear, there was no insurrection, and to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie. Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion … You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
As Vanity Fair's Bess Levin pointed out, most tourist visits don't involve zip tie-toting tourists dragging officers down steps, shocking them with stun guns, smashing their heads with baseball bats, pipes, and flag poles, and causing concussions and at least one heart attack. She added that those kinds of tourists would quickly be arrested and sent to jail.
On this July 4, I'm ashamed for my fellow Americans who gullibly believe that the FBI was behind the insurrection to set up Trump supporters. I'm ashamed for those who buy into the conspiracy theory that the rioters weren't Trump people at all, but left-wing imposters. I'm ashamed for those who continue to buy into the lie that the election was stolen. And I have nothing but contempt for the politicians who take an oath to their country, but push the lies themselves.
Ben Franklin, who was there in 1776 and then later, when the revolution was won and the Constitution was written, was asked what kind of government the founders had established.
"A republic, if you can keep it," he answered.
Now I'm worried if we can.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
