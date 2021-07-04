Plain Talk: On this 4th of July we should worry about the future

Initially, even politicians who support Donald Trump expressed outrage at the attempt to overthrow an American election. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for causing it. But now many have changed their minds and decided we should just forget about it.

The most absurd statement came from Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, who said, out loud, in public: “Let me be clear, there was no insurrection, and to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie. Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion … You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

As Vanity Fair's Bess Levin pointed out, most tourist visits don't involve zip tie-toting tourists dragging officers down steps, shocking them with stun guns, smashing their heads with baseball bats, pipes, and flag poles, and causing concussions and at least one heart attack. She added that those kinds of tourists would quickly be arrested and sent to jail.