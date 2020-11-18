Plain Talk: On Nov. 3, Wisconsin voters foiled the real cheaters

During early voting, particularly in Texas, several polling places were blocked by Trump-Pence partisans, and the right-wing governor, Greg Abbott, limited drop boxes to one per county, forcing voters if they didn't trust the U.S. mail to drive miles to deliver their ballots. In Philadelphia, the campaign videotaped voters at the drop boxes in an attempt to intimidate others from using them.

But, we don't have to look at other parts of the country to find voter suppression. We've got plenty of it right here at home.

Wisconsin was once a national beacon in finding ways to make it easier for its citizens to vote. Back in 1975 under then-Gov. Patrick J. Lucey, the state passed one of the first laws to allow voters to register on Election Day. That allowed more people to cast votes, particularly those who had moved since the last election or had simply forgotten to register with their municipal clerks.

The argument back then was that citizens shouldn't be stopped from voting because of a technicality. The Legislature and Lucey insisted that voting should always be as easy as possible. The vote, after all, is a basic right and the linchpin of our democracy.