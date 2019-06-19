President Donald Trump has made a joke of himself hundreds of times during his 30 months in office, but the biggest yet was his offer to Great Britain to forge a "phenomenal" trade deal with our oldest ally that would include opening up Britain's venerable National Health Service to private American companies.
You could almost hear Brits shouting in unison, "Are you kidding me?"
As columnist Paul Krugman wrote in the New York Times, "It says something about the qualities of our current president that the best argument anyone has made in his defense is that he didn’t know what he was talking about."
Last year in one of his many unsuccessful broadsides against Obamacare, Trump suggested that the English were marching in the streets against their health system. No, they weren't — they were marching in favor of their socialized medicine system, urging the government to increase its funding.
It was just another of the 10,796 lies Trump has told in his less than 900 days in office. (That's right, more than 10 a day, according to the Washington Post's Fact Checker database.)
Maybe Trump wasn't lying on this one, though. Maybe he just doesn't understand the American system. He's a man of privilege, after all, and never had to face life without health insurance coverage or had to go deeply in debt when inadequate insurance didn't cover the bills.
So perhaps he truly is unaware that America's system is what Krugman calls "the worst-performing health care system in the advanced world."
The Nobel Prize-winning economist isn't being hyperbolic. Britain, for instance, has a higher life expectancy than we do and a significantly lower infant mortality rate. So do most other countries with some form of a universal health system, from Canada to Germany, from Australia to Norway.
And remarkably, they are able to cover all their citizens — from birth to death — at roughly half the cost of the American system.
Demagogues like Trump, though, refuse to believe that could be true. No country does anything better than we do.
For too long, we've been buying into that belief. Whenever there are serious attempts to at least consider universal or single-payer initiatives, conservatives in particular trot out discredited bromides that Canadians have to wait months to see a doctor or the English can't stand their system, a la Donald Trump's falsehoods.
I remember a personal story told to me several years ago by longtime Madison lawyer Charles Hoornstra, who suffered a heart attack while vacationing in London. Not only was this non-British citizen given immediate and first-class care, there were no charges under the NHS system.
The reaction from the British to Trump's suggestion that a trade deal would put the NHS on the negotiating table was swift.
"The NHS may have challenges but I'm proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage — where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance," said Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The organization that organized the march that Trump contended was to protest the British health system issued a statement that read, "We don't agree with your divisive and incorrect rhetoric. No thanks."
In early May, the BBC took a look at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' push to revamp the American system into what he calls "Medicare for all."
The BBC account noted that "it's widely known that the U.S. has the most expensive healthcare system in the world, and health outcomes vary according to your means. President Obama tried to overhaul it. But even after his landmark Affordable Care Act, some 27 million Americans remain uninsured.
It's not a true universal system, the BBC noted, where the government owns and operates hospitals and employs the doctors, but a single-payer system that would increase Medicare benefits to include vision, dental and drug coverage not only to those over 65, but to everyone. In other words, the government is the sole insurance provider.
That would give millions of more Americans access to health care and stop the needless loss of life that results from our convoluted system.
Don't expect Donald Trump to understand that concept, either.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.