Plain Talk: Nuclear threats have mounted while we looked away

Jeffrey Lewis, an arms control advocate and director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program, described the past four years:

"You have the U.S. leaving arms agreements with the Russians, failing to open any kind of meaningful talks with the Chinese, really just succeeding in antagonizing the Iranians and the North Koreans and looking the other way while allies like the Saudis acquire some interesting capabilities,” he said.

Not a pretty picture and not a pleasant challenge for the new Biden administration.

Retired Army four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey, in a column for his hometown paper the Seattle Times, reminded readers:

"Americans need to understand and grasp the horrific magnitude of the devastation which would result from any nuclear exchange. The weapons the U.S. employed in WWII were modest 15 kilotons and 22 kilotons plutonium and uranium devices. An all-out exchange with the Russians would be over in about 30 minutes, along with most life in the two nations," he wrote.