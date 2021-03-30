Plain Talk: Nuclear threats have mounted while we looked away

Earlier this month, The Week magazine ran a story with a rather ominous headline, "The forgotten nuclear threat."
It seems unreal that after decades fretting about the threat of "The Bomb" and the worries of world annihilation, much of mankind has apparently moved on to other concerns. Yet, as The Week reported, while we haven't been paying attention, constraints on nuclear proliferation have lapsed or been loosened in recent years.
Late last year, the Washington Post reported how the threat of nuclear war had grown during Donald Trump's four years in the presidency, despite his administration's fits and starts to control nuclear weapons, including his forays with North Korea.
"Russia is developing nuclear-armed underwater drones, nuclear-powered cruise missiles and other destabilizing weapons designed to penetrate U.S. missile defenses," the Post reported. "China is ramping up its missile force and building out its nuclear capabilities with new nuclear submarines. And the United States is modernizing its own arsenal, while adding low-yield nuclear warheads to submarines and enhancing missile defenses. All the while, Iran and North Korea are advancing as threats."
Jeffrey Lewis, an arms control advocate and director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program, described the past four years:
"You have the U.S. leaving arms agreements with the Russians, failing to open any kind of meaningful talks with the Chinese, really just succeeding in antagonizing the Iranians and the North Koreans and looking the other way while allies like the Saudis acquire some interesting capabilities,” he said.
Not a pretty picture and not a pleasant challenge for the new Biden administration.
Retired Army four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey, in a column for his hometown paper the Seattle Times, reminded readers:
"Americans need to understand and grasp the horrific magnitude of the devastation which would result from any nuclear exchange. The weapons the U.S. employed in WWII were modest 15 kilotons and 22 kilotons plutonium and uranium devices. An all-out exchange with the Russians would be over in about 30 minutes, along with most life in the two nations," he wrote.
"A North Korean one-megaton (not yet developed) airburst weapon detonated over central Seattle or Honolulu would kill 50% of the population out to a range of eight kilometers. Kim Jong Un now has 30 to 60 nuclear devices and the prototype for an ICBM. He also has the initial design of a sub-launched nuke missile," he added, predicting that the way things are going we may have just 10 years to Armageddon.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its famed Doomsday clock from three minutes to two, demonstrating the concern that the danger today is actually greater than ever.
Whatever happened to the disarmament campaigns and the calls for the world to destroy and then outlaw the production of nuclear weapons?
You can still find them online, but their voices seem to have faded. Our own country's decision, reached in the Obama presidency, to spend $1.7 trillion on modernizing America's nuclear arsenal (we already have the power to destroy the entire world many times over) was OKed with barely a dissent.
Where are the outspoken politicians like Madison's own Midge Miller, the late state representative who devoted her life to advocating for nuclear disarmament and world peace?
The Week pointed out that the once-every-five years Nuclear Proliferation Treaty review conference takes place this coming August.
That will be a chance for the Biden administration to reassure allies and to open negotiations with rising power China, which is planning to double its nuke arsenal to 200 warheads over the next decade and has been funneling money into new missile designs to deliver them.
According to the magazine, Adm. Charles Richard, head of the U.S. strategic command, says China will soon be a nuclear peer of the U.S., just as Russia is.
"For the first time ever, the U.S. is going to face two peer-capable nuclear competitors who are different, who you have to deter differently," he said. "We have never faced that situation before."
In other words, the world is going backward and very few are paying attention.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
