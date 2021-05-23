Plain Talk: NRA's troubles might restore our gun sanity

They answered the call, all right, by marching to the Capitol, gaveling in the special session as they were legally required to do, but then adjourning in about 15 seconds. They thought it was funny — to them a cute poke in the eye to the Democratic governor — but, victims of gun violence weren't laughing.

Well, the NRA itself isn't laughing these days either.

The once powerful lobby that has played kingmaker in so many state and national elections, helping elect politicians who would steamroll grieving parents of murdered school children and survivors of mass shootings begging for help, is now on the ropes.

Wayne LaPierre, the NRA's uncompromising executive director, has been accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of mismanagement and lavish spending. Her suit lays out a broad litany of allegations of corruption and greed from executives who James said “looted” the NRA. LaPierre is accused of raiding the nonprofit's funds to bankroll an extravagant lifestyle, even though he was already paid millions in direct compensation by the organization.

The corruption is so bad and so deep that the NRA needs to be dissolved, she insists.