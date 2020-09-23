Plain Talk: Now part of the problem, police unions must change

There's a growing debate rumbling around the country during this summer of racial discontent that raises the question of whether police unions are standing in the way of meaningful reform.

It hasn't helped that the leaders of some of the most powerful big-city police unions — New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and dozens of others — have jumped in with both feet to champion Donald Trump's reelection, siding with the guy who lumps most protesters of police violence with "thugs" and "criminals."

Suddenly, the party that hates unions finds that these union leaders are really okay. It's not coincidental that while many police departments have become more diverse, their unions are still led by white men who defend the status quo above all.

The question is, how can you expect Black and brown Americans to have trust in law enforcement if their unions stand staunchly behind politicians who refuse to recognize the insidious role race and bigotry continue to play in our society? If you don't want to build an us-versus-them narrative like the one we're experiencing now, it might be wise to stay out of the over-heated political fray.