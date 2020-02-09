Plain Talk: No wonder Pelosi tore Trump speech

And to claim that occurred because of "bold regulatory reduction" is absurd since the regulations under former President Barack Obama were the law back then.

But, that was a minor falsehood compared to his tall tales about the economy. Once again he claimed that his policies built jobs at a pace like never before. Truth is, the number of jobs created in the three years of his presidency is slightly below the number created during Obama's last three years.

While the stock market is considerably higher and unemployment much lower, the overall growth of the country's economy is remarkably similar to Obama's second term, averaging around 2.5%, not the 3-4% that Trump assured us he could easily achieve.

Let's look at what wasn't mentioned in the speech Nancy Pelosi tore up. Trump's "bold regulatory reductions" have reversed the progress the country was making in reducing greenhouse gases. Thanks to a rollback in environmental regulations, we're now emitting nearly 1% more carbon into the atmosphere. This at a time when climate change is melting the polar caps, catastrophic weather has become the normal and our coastal cities are threatened by higher seas.

Ill-advised trade policies have increased the trade deficit by 24% despite Trump's promises to bring it to zero.