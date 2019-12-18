Plain Talk: No one knew the UW's value better than Joel Skornicka — too bad the GOP doesn't

We said goodbye to former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka earlier this month during a touching memorial service at Olbrich Gardens.

Many people who had worked for and with him when he was Madison's mayor from 1979-83 were there to pay tribute. But just as noticeable was the number of folks there to pay their respects from the University of Wisconsin.

Throughout his adult life, Skornicka was one of the UW's biggest champions, if not its biggest. From his days as a student to when he became an assistant chancellor before stepping down to run for mayor, he saw the university as a Wisconsin gem — a job creator, an economic engine for the entire state and a molder of a solid citizenry.

He was particularly proud of the political science department, where he majored. In the early 2000s, he teamed with a protégé, political science professor Kathy Cramer of "Politics of Resentment" fame, to establish a Skornicka Public Service Award for deserving students. He was always present, often behind the scenes, working with students and faculty to provide support wherever he could.