Plain Talk: No one knew the UW's value better than Joel Skornicka — too bad the GOP doesn't

We said goodbye to former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka earlier this month during a touching memorial service at Olbrich Gardens.
Many people who had worked for and with him when he was Madison's mayor from 1979-83 were there to pay tribute. But just as noticeable was the number of folks there to pay their respects from the University of Wisconsin.
Throughout his adult life, Skornicka was one of the UW's biggest champions, if not its biggest. From his days as a student to when he became an assistant chancellor before stepping down to run for mayor, he saw the university as a Wisconsin gem — a job creator, an economic engine for the entire state and a molder of a solid citizenry.
He was particularly proud of the political science department, where he majored. In the early 2000s, he teamed with a protégé, political science professor Kathy Cramer of "Politics of Resentment" fame, to establish a Skornicka Public Service Award for deserving students. He was always present, often behind the scenes, working with students and faculty to provide support wherever he could.
He believed he owed his own success to the university, as did countless others who studied and received degrees from a school that, for decades, has been considered one of the best in the world. That a state which ranks in the middle of the country in wealth has seen fit to support such an institution is an accomplishment to behold.
That's why I thought to myself: thank goodness that Joel Skornicka was spared the news a few days ago that the UW's flagship Madison campus had dropped out of the top five of the nation's research universities. There have been indications that the UW's reputation was slipping ever since the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature and its gubernatorial leader Scott Walker found sport in not only bashing the university, but relentlessly chipping away at its resources.
Sure, Republican legislative leaders like Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald dismiss any suggestion that they've played a role in the school's sagging standing, and Rep. Dave Murphy, the chair of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, told the Wisconsin State Journal that UW-Madison "has almost all the tools it needs to improve its standing."
But Murphy and many of his colleagues — including, of course, the shoot-from-the-lip state Sen. Steve Nass — have had a target on the UW's back for the past decade.
It hasn't just been the significant cuts in the state's support for the university — as the economy recovered in the 2010s, most state legislatures increased higher education support; Wisconsin did not — but micro-managed policy decisions that damaged faculty morale.
There were changes to tenure and the ability of faculty to share governance on campuses, along with the attempt to repeal the time-honored Wisconsin Idea and the daily routine of bad-mouthing the university by politicians like Nass.
Consequently, the UW-Madison campus, primarily, saw the departure of several star professors, enticed by offers from other universities — many of which weren't suffering from the same attacks from headline-grabbing politicians.
And it's those star professors who attract the most research money. So while the university has been in the top five among research universities since educators began tracking the money in 1972, it has now fallen to number eight.
In answer to a question from the State Journal, current Gov. Tony Evers remarked, "Republicans' disinvestment in higher education over the past decade, and the way we've seen faculty and staff undervalued and disrespected, has consequences."
No one knew that better than Joel Skornicka.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
