If, like a lot of us, you've had your fill of today's politics and are disgusted with the control big money has over so much of our government, run out and get a book that has just hit the shelves.
You'll be happy to discover that it wasn't always this way and that one of your own Wisconsin politicians, William Proxmire, played a significant role in that being so. The book — "Proxmire" — is a refreshing biography written by UW-Waukesha history professor Jonathan Kasparek, who subtitles it "Bulldog of the Senate." It's a masterful look at a master of Wisconsin politics who for decades was the epitome of showing how you don't need special interests to get elected and could still be completely effective without bowing to the lure of big money.
I had a small role in getting Kasparek to write this book, I'm proud to say. Sandy Horwitt, a longtime friend and Washington author who has written bios of Saul Alinsky, Russ Feingold and, most recently, Ab Mikva, called to say he had recently visited Prox's widow, Ellen, who wondered if Horwitt could recommend an author who might tackle a biography of her late husband and his decades of accomplishments in the U.S. Senate.
Sandy called me, and since I had just finished an awesome book Kasparek had written — "Fighting Son," a bio of Phil La Follette, who was twice elected governor, was a leader of the Wisconsin Progressive Party and was the youngest son of "Fighting Bob" himself — I thought of Kasparek. I called, he was interested, and I put him in touch with Mrs. Proxmire. The rest is history, as they say, and Kasparek's book is the excellent result.
Old timers remember Proxmire's start in state politics. It wasn't pretty. He did serve a term in the state Assembly, but then went on to run three times for governor, losing each time. He was essentially written off, but then when the infamous Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy died, Proxmire won the Democratic nomination in a special election for the seat and, to the surprise of the state's political establishment, won the election. The seat was his until he retired in 1989.
Kasparek takes us through Proxmire's idiosyncratic campaigns, including the later battles for re-election in which he spent a few hundred dollars, opting instead of big spending to shake hands all six years of his term — at Packer games, Badger football games, county fairs, the Wisconsin State Fair, and gatherings around the state, talking to Wisconsin families and just staying in touch. Besides, he was never known for wanting to spend money if he could avoid it.
But much of the book deals with Bill Proxmire's accomplishments in the Senate, where he eventually rose to chair of the Senate Banking Committee. His accomplishments were many, especially in enacting consumer protection measures that are still the law today. There are surprises, like Proxmire's support of Reaganomics, but you never can accuse the Wisconsin senator of being influenced by Wall Street contributions.
Kasparek's work gives the reader a thorough picture of Wisconsin politics and especially the Democratic Party during the last half of the 20th century, both the fun times and the bad.
Published by Wisconsin Historical Society Press, "Proxmire: Bulldog of the Senate," is on sale at local bookstores, Amazon, and the Press itself.
It's worth the read — and you'll come away feeling better.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
