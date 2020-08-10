Plain Talk: Neil Heinen and John Smalley have contributed much to Madison and journalism

What gives with these youngster Madison journalists retiring?
Two of the city's prominent newspeople announced last week that they have decided they've had enough of all this mayhem and will soon go live a life of leisure.
Both of them — Neil Heinen of Channel 3 and Madison Magazine and John Smalley of the Wisconsin State Journal, a mere 69 and 62 respectively —have been fixtures in Madison's media world and have contributed mightily to what makes this city tick.
I've known Neil since the '70s when he came to work in the newsroom at WIBA, then still owned by The Capital Times. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he honed his broadcast and journalistic skills working alongside Madison radio news legends Bob King and Bob Banko.
He took a news job with WISC-TV, Channel 3, in 1987 and in just five years was named the station's editorial director. It was in 1992 that he delivered his first editorial and has kept them coming five nights a week for the past 28 years. The station is one of very few nationwide that is still delivering on-air editorials. When Channel 3 purchased Madison Magazine, Neil became its editorial director, too, and has been a key figure in the magazine's evolution over the past two decades.
But, Heinen has been much more than a journalist. He quickly became an on-demand emcee for dozens of Madison charity events and he gave freely of his time to serve on nonprofit boards, including for a time on the then-fledgling Simpson Street Free Press board to offer advice and encouragement to mostly minority students, long a passion of his.
As his bosses at Channel 3 remarked, Neil is a Madison institution and with any luck he'll stay active lending his support and expertise to the many causes that face the city in the years ahead.
I've known John Smalley for a long time, too — much longer than the 12 years since he became the editor-in-chief at the State Journal. He grew up in Evansville, where my dad, after selling the New Glarus farm, bought and operated Evansville's bowling lanes.
John was a classmate of my wife Sandy's youngest sister Kathy Holz and the man she eventually married, Doug Knapp. They have all been close friends ever since.
After high school, Smalley went off to UW-La Crosse where, as a student, he landed a part-time sports reporter job at the La Crosse Tribune, a Lee Enterprise newspaper. After college, he got his first full-time job with another Lee paper, the Mason City (Iowa) Globe Democrat. Mason City, of course, is the legendary home of Meredith Willson, the creator of the still popular "Music Man," although I don't know if Smalley learned how to play the trombone while there.
In short time, John was named the editor of his original paper, the La Crosse Tribune, and then became the State Journal's editor in 2008, the same year I relinquished my editor's title at The Capital Times and took on this emeritus status.
Although it's been a long Madison newspaper tradition that Cap Times staffers not say nice things about the State Journal or vice versa, I did congratulate John last week on guiding and keeping the State Journal a quality newspaper despite all the problems and turmoil in the newspaper business the past several years. That he was able to do so says volumes about his ability.
Like Heinen, Smalley involved himself in community causes and in recent years was instrumental in raising more than $250,000 to buy books for a summer school reading program for students from low-income families.
They both have contributed much to Madison and journalism during their careers and will long be missed.
But, they are still awful young to pull the plug. Perhaps they wanted to do so before they started getting emails like many of my detractors send me regularly, "Why don't you just retire and go away?"
They should be so lucky.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
