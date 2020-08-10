Plain Talk: Neil Heinen and John Smalley have contributed much to Madison and journalism

As his bosses at Channel 3 remarked, Neil is a Madison institution and with any luck he'll stay active lending his support and expertise to the many causes that face the city in the years ahead.

I've known John Smalley for a long time, too — much longer than the 12 years since he became the editor-in-chief at the State Journal. He grew up in Evansville, where my dad, after selling the New Glarus farm, bought and operated Evansville's bowling lanes.

John was a classmate of my wife Sandy's youngest sister Kathy Holz and the man she eventually married, Doug Knapp. They have all been close friends ever since.

After high school, Smalley went off to UW-La Crosse where, as a student, he landed a part-time sports reporter job at the La Crosse Tribune, a Lee Enterprise newspaper. After college, he got his first full-time job with another Lee paper, the Mason City (Iowa) Globe Democrat. Mason City, of course, is the legendary home of Meredith Willson, the creator of the still popular "Music Man," although I don't know if Smalley learned how to play the trombone while there.

In short time, John was named the editor of his original paper, the La Crosse Tribune, and then became the State Journal's editor in 2008, the same year I relinquished my editor's title at The Capital Times and took on this emeritus status.