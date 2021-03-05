Plain Talk: National anthem legislation 'solves' a problem that doesn't exist

Like the rest of his legislative Republican colleagues, state Sen. Patrick Testin spent most of the last year sitting at home, figuratively throwing spitballs at Gov. Tony Evers over face masks, safe-at-home measures, the pace of unemployment checks or anything else the governor was attempting to get a handle on the raging pandemic that was taking its toll on Wisconsin citizens and businesses.
So now that the Legislature has finally decided it needs to start legislating once again, what is one of Testin's first initiatives to help the people of Wisconsin?
Why, require that the national anthem be played before any sporting event in the state. Testin and his colleagues have attempted to make everything else a political issue — from masks to vaccines — so why not the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, too?
The Stevens Point senator was joined by two other grandstanders, state Reps. Tony Kurtz and Scott Krug to combat a problem that as far as anyone knows, doesn't exist. But, let's stick it in the already cluttered statute books, just in case.
Testin says he came up with this great idea after Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, decided to suspend the playing of the anthem before home NBA games. Cuban pointed out that no one was in the arena in the first place (it wasn't played during 12 games before anyone noticed) and, frankly, he knows several players and coaches in his organization don't feel the song represents them.
It was written, after all, by Francis Scott Key, a notorious slave holder, and became the focal point of 49ers' quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has since been embraced by many African Americans throughout professional sports. Some teams remain in their club houses before the games to avoid its playing.
Ah, but Testin believes it brings us together.
“Hearing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at a sporting event reminds us that despite our differences, we have something in common — we are Americans,” Testin said in a statement announcing his bill. “This tradition traces its roots back more than a century — even pre-dating the song’s adoption as the national anthem. It’s a practice that unites us, and I believe it’s worth preserving.”
The good senator obviously hasn't been paying much attention to the social justice movement that has been sweeping the sporting world around him.
Besides, there's a growing theory that playing the anthem before every sporting event actually diminishes its meaning. Ever watch a crowd at a baseball game? Half the people are in the concourse buying a beer or gossiping with their neighbor while the anthem is being played. It would probably engender more respect if its playing was reserved for meaningful patriotic occasions instead of being as routine as "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" at Wrigley Field or the "Beer Barrel Polka" at American Family Field.
But, Testin, Kurtz and Krug know a hot issue when they see one. Just think how all their fellow fans of Donald Trump will jump on this one.
And that, as we all know, is really the idea.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
