Plain Talk: National anthem legislation 'solves' a problem that doesn't exist

Like the rest of his legislative Republican colleagues, state Sen. Patrick Testin spent most of the last year sitting at home, figuratively throwing spitballs at Gov. Tony Evers over face masks, safe-at-home measures, the pace of unemployment checks or anything else the governor was attempting to get a handle on the raging pandemic that was taking its toll on Wisconsin citizens and businesses.

So now that the Legislature has finally decided it needs to start legislating once again, what is one of Testin's first initiatives to help the people of Wisconsin?

Why, require that the national anthem be played before any sporting event in the state. Testin and his colleagues have attempted to make everything else a political issue — from masks to vaccines — so why not the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, too?

The Stevens Point senator was joined by two other grandstanders, state Reps. Tony Kurtz and Scott Krug to combat a problem that as far as anyone knows, doesn't exist. But, let's stick it in the already cluttered statute books, just in case.