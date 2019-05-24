Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERNMOST WISCONSIN TONIGHT. THESE STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR, PRIMARILY SOUTH OF A LINE FROM MINERAL POINT TO MADISON TO PORT WASHINGTON. * RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL RISES ON AREA RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&