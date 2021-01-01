Plain Talk: Ms. Milele's name belongs on a Madison school

In a column I wrote at the time of her death, I noted that she tirelessly did much of the work herself and was ever present at major gatherings and celebrations involving the folks in her village, interviewing people in the crowd and taking pictures. Everybody knew she was there, nonstop as the Energizer Bunny.

She was instrumental in starting Black Restaurant Week in the city, partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce that she proudly promoted in her publication. And she never stopped pushing the importance of education as a gateway to success.

UMOJA is still going strong today, collaborating with the Madison Urban League to carry on what she started, now the oldest African American magazine in the state.

The name UMOJA means "unity." Milele Chikasa Anana, the name a young Bettye Latimer years ago chose for herself, means "a rare and sparkling jewel bringing joy and light forever."

Her name on a Madison school will help make sure she is always remembered for how much she meant and did for all of Madison.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.