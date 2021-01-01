 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Ms. Milele's name belongs on a Madison school
Milele Chikasa Anana (copy)
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

As the year 2020 mercifully came to an end this week, I was buoyed by the news that the Madison School Board committee that was formed to recommend a new name for Falk Elementary had settled on renaming it in honor of the late Milele Chikasa Anana.

Her death last May was another of the cruel blows that came our way during 2020.

The ad hoc committee's recommendation, which will now wend its way to the full school board by the end of this month, is a perfect choice. No one in the city's history had done as much to promote and honor education than the woman most of Madison affectionately knew as "Ms. Milele."

After accomplishing a number of firsts as a young woman who came here when her husband took a job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison — among them, the first Black woman to win a seat on the school board and the city's first affirmative action officer — she founded the high-quality UMOJA Magazine to serve the people in her African American "village," as she called it, with positive news about their accomplishments, especially the young people who made school honor rolls, graduated and went on to college, their awards and promotions and the other successes that traditional media so often ignore.

In a column I wrote at the time of her death, I noted that she tirelessly did much of the work herself and was ever present at major gatherings and celebrations involving the folks in her village, interviewing people in the crowd and taking pictures. Everybody knew she was there, nonstop as the Energizer Bunny.

She was instrumental in starting Black Restaurant Week in the city, partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce that she proudly promoted in her publication. And she never stopped pushing the importance of education as a gateway to success.

UMOJA is still going strong today, collaborating with the Madison Urban League to carry on what she started, now the oldest African American magazine in the state.

The name UMOJA means "unity." Milele Chikasa Anana, the name a young Bettye Latimer years ago chose for herself, means "a rare and sparkling jewel bringing joy and light forever."

Her name on a Madison school will help make sure she is always remembered for how much she meant and did for all of Madison.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

