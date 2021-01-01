Plain Talk: Ms. Milele's name belongs on a Madison school

As the year 2020 mercifully came to an end this week, I was buoyed by the news that the Madison School Board committee that was formed to recommend a new name for Falk Elementary had settled on renaming it in honor of the late Milele Chikasa Anana.
Her death last May was another of the cruel blows that came our way during 2020.
The ad hoc committee's recommendation, which will now wend its way to the full school board by the end of this month, is a perfect choice. No one in the city's history had done as much to promote and honor education than the woman most of Madison affectionately knew as "Ms. Milele."
After accomplishing a number of firsts as a young woman who came here when her husband took a job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison — among them, the first Black woman to win a seat on the school board and the city's first affirmative action officer — she founded the high-quality UMOJA Magazine to serve the people in her African American "village," as she called it, with positive news about their accomplishments, especially the young people who made school honor rolls, graduated and went on to college, their awards and promotions and the other successes that traditional media so often ignore.
In a column I wrote at the time of her death, I noted that she tirelessly did much of the work herself and was ever present at major gatherings and celebrations involving the folks in her village, interviewing people in the crowd and taking pictures. Everybody knew she was there, nonstop as the Energizer Bunny.
She was instrumental in starting Black Restaurant Week in the city, partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce that she proudly promoted in her publication. And she never stopped pushing the importance of education as a gateway to success.
UMOJA is still going strong today, collaborating with the Madison Urban League to carry on what she started, now the oldest African American magazine in the state.
The name UMOJA means "unity." Milele Chikasa Anana, the name a young Bettye Latimer years ago chose for herself, means "a rare and sparkling jewel bringing joy and light forever."
Her name on a Madison school will help make sure she is always remembered for how much she meant and did for all of Madison.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
