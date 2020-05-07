Plain Talk: Ms. Milele: A rare and sparkling jewel

"A rare and sparkling jewel bringing joy and light forever."

That's how Milele Chikasa Anana described the meaning of the new name she had taken in 1994 as she embarked on a new chapter in her already remarkable life, a life that unfortunately ended Wednesday morning.

We at The Capital Times have known and admired this dynamo of energy since way back in 1974 when she took on the formidable task of running for the Madison school board.

It was formidable not only because an African American had never been elected to the board, but because 12 candidates lined up in the March 1974 primary for the three open seats. The then-Bettye Latimer, who had come to Madison during the tumultuous late 1960s, not only garnered the most votes among the 12 in the primary, but went on to finish first among the six left standing that April, collecting 25,547 votes. We were proud to have endorsed her.