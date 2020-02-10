Plain Talk: More Trump tax cuts will run the U.S. deeper into the red

Donald Trump wants another tax cut. Apparently running up a trillion-dollar-a-year deficit isn't enough.

This time, though, he promises that it won't all go to the big boys — the multi-millionaires and billionaires and the country's largest corporations.

That would be good, since his much-ballyhooed tax cut in 2017 didn't come close to doing what Americans were promised, even though it's portrayed as Trump's signature legislative achievement.

What wouldn't be good is if it adds even more to an already 50% growth in budget red ink.

The 2017 law's biggest beneficiary was corporate America. It cut the corporate rate from 35% to 21% and was aimed primarily at bringing money that corporations like Apple and FedEx had parked overseas back to the U.S., where it ostensibly would be used to reinvest in capital improvements and workers' wages.

As a result, the Trump administration and its colleagues in Congress claimed that American households would see their incomes rise by $4,000 to $9,000 a year.

But, as many had predicted, that didn't happen. Companies did bring lots of their money back, but it wasn't used for wages or investment. Instead, most of it went to buy back stocks and increase shareholder dividends.