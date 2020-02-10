Plain Talk: More Trump tax cuts will run the U.S. deeper into the red

Donald Trump wants another tax cut. Apparently running up a trillion-dollar-a-year deficit isn't enough.
This time, though, he promises that it won't all go to the big boys — the multi-millionaires and billionaires and the country's largest corporations.
That would be good, since his much-ballyhooed tax cut in 2017 didn't come close to doing what Americans were promised, even though it's portrayed as Trump's signature legislative achievement.
What wouldn't be good is if it adds even more to an already 50% growth in budget red ink.
The 2017 law's biggest beneficiary was corporate America. It cut the corporate rate from 35% to 21% and was aimed primarily at bringing money that corporations like Apple and FedEx had parked overseas back to the U.S., where it ostensibly would be used to reinvest in capital improvements and workers' wages.
As a result, the Trump administration and its colleagues in Congress claimed that American households would see their incomes rise by $4,000 to $9,000 a year.
But, as many had predicted, that didn't happen. Companies did bring lots of their money back, but it wasn't used for wages or investment. Instead, most of it went to buy back stocks and increase shareholder dividends.
Today, U.S. corporations are contributing the smallest share of federal tax revenue in a generation. That means that the overall tax burden is increasingly falling on individuals who now account for 57% of the country's total revenue. Some 33% comes from employment taxes — Social Security and Medicare, for instance — and the corporate share has dropped to 7.6%, the lowest it has been since 1960, according to the IRS.
The new law did make small reductions in individual tax rates and hiked the standard deduction, but for millions of Americans in high-tax states, that was significantly offset by limiting deductions for their state taxes and interest payments on mortgages.
Now, it turns out that the tax breaks for big corporations weren't enough. Not long after the bill became law in December 2017, a New York Times business story revealed, the administration began transforming the tax package into a greater windfall for the largest corporations.
Laws like the 2017 cuts are carried out by federal agencies that first must formalize them with rules and regulations, the paper pointed out. How these rules are written can determine winners and losers.
In early 2018, Trump's treasury department was swarmed by lobbyists seeking the best language for their clients — corporations like Anheuser-Busch, Credit Suisse, General Electric, Barclays, Coca-Cola, Bank of America, Kimberly-Clark and dozens of others.
The lobbyists were wildly successful and some of their clients were able to avoid paying any taxes at all. Even the much trumpeted "Opportunity Zone" provision, aimed at encouraging investments in poor communities, was finagled to allow high-end developments in affluent neighborhoods to receive the tax breaks.
That's why many laugh when Trump's acolytes claim that he's draining Washington's swamp.
Meanwhile, the national debt continues on a steep upward climb. As many economists point out, this would be acceptable during periods of recession, when the economy, and particularly working Americans, need a boost from government spending.
But, to do so in a period of economic prosperity, high corporate profits and low unemployment, is foolhardy.
What, pray tell, will the government be able to do when another recession hits, as it surely will someday soon?
This administration will have taken away all options.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
