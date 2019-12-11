Plain Talk: More states expand Medicaid, but Wisconsin won't budge

The Pew Charitable Trusts reported a few weeks ago that the politics of Medicaid expansion have changed.

"Year by year, resistance to extending Medicaid to more low-income Americans in conservative states has given way," the nonpartisan research and public policy organization declared. "The trend seems likely to continue into 2020."

Except, it needs to be said, in Wisconsin, where anti-health care expansion Republicans continue to rule the state Legislature.

I was struck by a map of the United States that accompanied the Pew report.

Wisconsin sticks out like a sore thumb among its neighbors — Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan — all of which have voted to expand Medicaid under the the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act.

Even more conspicuous is that Wisconsin falls in line with the most extreme red states in the country, the likes of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. All of which, of course, underscores what many of us predicted when former Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow slash-and-burn Republican colleagues in the Legislature took control of state government in 2011 — that people would soon be calling us Wississippi.