Plain Talk: Monona's Dick Lichtfeld will be remembered for doing it all

"I swear he had more pictures of his cars in his wallet than of his kids," she quipped.

Dick and Mari Anne have three children. In addition to daughter Melanie, who lives with her husband Davis Clark in Columbus, they had two sons, Peter, who works with the Dave Jones Plumbing in Madison, and Chris, who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in 1983. In addition, there are five grandkids and five great grandchildren.

One last Lichtfeld story. He loved to dress up in costumes and once when he was mayor, he donned a Batman costume to attend a city ceremony, convincing kids he was the real one. Not long afterward, Mari Anne recalls, he got a "cease and desist" letter from an attorney for Warner Brothers warning him that he was violating their copyright on Batman.

So, she said, he drove out to Richland County and stopped in Gotham, a little crossroads near Richland Center, where he posed in the costume with the Gotham sign in the background, and sent the lawyer the picture.

"He never heard from them again," she added.

The family held a private burial for Dick Thursday and plans to do a celebration in his honor come June or July when, hopefully, we're past this pandemic.

No doubt it will bring a crowd.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

