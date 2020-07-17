Plain Talk: MMSD need to fix its transparency problem if it wants voters' trust

If the Madison School Board hopes to convince the district's voters to approve two referendums totaling $350 million this fall, it might be wise for it and the school district it governs to stop playing games with our long tradition of open government.
At the same meeting this week where the board authorized a $317 million referendum to renovate and repair the district's four high schools and another $33 million measure to permanently raise the district's budget, it also kept the employment contract for its new superintendent a secret until after it was signed.
In other words, the board didn't want any feedback from the public on the merits of a contract for one of the area's most important and highest-paying public jobs.
This was a departure from just a few months ago when the board hired Matthew Gutiérrez who wound up withdrawing because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the Texas district he currently is still serving. His contract was made public in advance and open to comment, giving the public the transparency it deserves from all governmental bodies.
Technically, an unsigned contract for a public official may not be covered by Wisconsin's open records law, but just because it isn't, doesn't mean it needs to be a secret. It would be nice to believe that the School Board and the district's staff would opt on the side of openness whenever it can and not try to hide behind legal technicalities.
But, that's become a recent concern.
Former Board member T.J. Mertz was among the first to complain about discussions and decisions on school policy taking place behind closed doors. Mertz wound up getting defeated in the spring of 2019, but more complaints about the lack of the district's transparency have surfaced since.
The district was sued later in 2019 for denying an anonymous person's open records request even though Wisconsin's open records law explicitly provides that records requesters don't have to reveal themselves. The suit was settled two months ago with the district turning over the records and paying $11,607 in attorney's fees.
Others, including reporters who cover the board and the district, frequently complain about the district's slowness in responding to open records requests. Our own Scott Girard, who covers the public schools, had to wait two months after the district dragged its feet responding to his requests for the public's comments on the pros and cons of the superintendent candidates in the search that wound up selecting Gutiérrez.
Interestingly, the Illinois firm that helped find a new superintendent for the city's schools interviewed hundreds of local people about what they considered major issues facing a new superintendent.
The firm found there's a growing perception that there's a lack of transparency from the district.
New superintendent Carlton Jenkins, who will take over this mammoth job on Aug. 4, will need to work with his staff and the school board to change this perception.
If the district expects the voters in the district to approve these important, but expensive, referendums, the people need to trust the district to be up front and open with them.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
