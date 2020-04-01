Plain Talk: Mitch McConnell can never be trusted

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In a nutshell, McConnell was intent on adhering to his long worship of the fraudulent theory of trickle-down economics — give money to the big guys and they'll make sure it will work its way down to the workers. It's never worked and never will.

That's exactly what happened with the other Trump-McConnell trickery, the trillion-dollar 2017 tax cut that promised if we gave big tax breaks to corporations and the top income earners in the country, vast amounts of wealth would accrue to American workers in the form of pay raises and well paying jobs.

Well, how did that work out? Much of the tax windfalls went instead to increasing dividends and buying back stock.

Democrats allowed that to happen in 2017, but this time they decided to say "no."

But, this was just the latest of McConnell's underhanded maneuvering that has led many to view McConnell is a bigger threat to American democracy than Donald Trump himself. He's Trump's handmaiden and because his party controls a compliant Senate, he has become a raging bully — a one-man dictator who can squelch agreements on everything from climate change to immigration reform.