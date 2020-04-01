Plain Talk: Mitch McConnell can never be trusted

If we've learned anything these past many years, it's that Sen. Mitch McConnell and his toadies in the Republican caucus can't be trusted.
It's why the Democrats in the U.S. Senate should be celebrated for standing tall, despite all the vitriol aimed their way, and insisting on safeguards for working people in the gigantic stimulus plan adopted by Congress last week.
As McConnell has done time after time during his ignoble Senate leadership, he again was stacking the deck in an effort to direct the bulk of the coronavirus bailout to the top 1% of the American financial system. While the minority Democrats pushed for more of the roughy $2 trillion plan to go directly to working people who are suffering the most in this calamity.
Instead, McConnell and his henchmen wanted to establish a no-strings-attached slush fund, representing a full fourth of the total, that Donald Trump's secretary of the treasury could hand out to corporate interests. By holding strong against a tide of attacks from the usual conservative crowd, the Dems made sure the bill now contains at least some safeguards on how the $500 billion is to be distributed.
In a nutshell, McConnell was intent on adhering to his long worship of the fraudulent theory of trickle-down economics — give money to the big guys and they'll make sure it will work its way down to the workers. It's never worked and never will.
That's exactly what happened with the other Trump-McConnell trickery, the trillion-dollar 2017 tax cut that promised if we gave big tax breaks to corporations and the top income earners in the country, vast amounts of wealth would accrue to American workers in the form of pay raises and well paying jobs.
Well, how did that work out? Much of the tax windfalls went instead to increasing dividends and buying back stock.
Democrats allowed that to happen in 2017, but this time they decided to say "no."
But, this was just the latest of McConnell's underhanded maneuvering that has led many to view McConnell is a bigger threat to American democracy than Donald Trump himself. He's Trump's handmaiden and because his party controls a compliant Senate, he has become a raging bully — a one-man dictator who can squelch agreements on everything from climate change to immigration reform.
Who can forget his unprecedented and obviously unfair action to deny even a hearing on a Supreme Court justice appointed by then-President Barack Obama, who had 11 months left in his second presidential term? By blocking Merrick Garland, he allowed Trump to appoint a right-winger named Neil Gorsuch, who by rights should be considered an illegitimate appointee. Or his astonishing boast that he would not, despite the U.S. Constitution, be an impartial juror on Trump's impeachment indictment?
It was to laugh last year when Trump continually referred to congressional Democrats as the "do-nothing" party. Indeed, it was the Democratic-controlled House that passed scores of bills dealing with everything from the minimum wage to climate change, from health care fixes to gun safety rules, from bills outlawing unequal pay for women to measures to bolster air and water protections.
McConnell was and is the "do-nothing" personified. He has simply refused to move any of that legislation to the floor of the Senate, allowing the bills to die until a new Congress takes over.
Ironically, McConnell claims he's flattered when others refer to him as "Darth Vader," implying it's a badge of honor.
If you remember, Vader was the epitome of underhandedness. Like McConnell, he was never to be trusted.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!