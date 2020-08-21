Plain Talk: Michelle Obama is right — it's time to vote like our lives depend on it

My friend Mike says that Michelle Obama would have made a better president than Barack.
I don't know if I'd go that far, but after listening to her speech at the opening of this week's Democratic National Convention, I have to say he's got a point.
He believes that Michelle wouldn't have been as laid back and accommodating to the likes of Mitch McConnell and his other tormenters as her "no drama" husband was often accused of doing. She would have called out the politicians who specialize in handouts for the rich and powerful at the expense of working Americans whose share of the economic pie continues to dwindle.
Perhaps, but Barack's talk Wednesday night was a humdinger — or, as David Maraniss said, maybe the best of the many outstanding speeches in his political career. He also did a highly commendable job as president with the political cards he was dealt. America made some impressive progress on health care, the environment and our place of leadership in the world during his two terms in office. Oh, how we miss those chaos-free eight years.
It was a delight, though, to witness Michelle Obama eloquently express the frustration so many Americans are experiencing with the current president.
"He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us," she said. "What's going on in this country is just not right. This is not who we want to be."
Robin Givhan, in the Washington Post, said the speech was "like an empathetic neighbor expressing sorrow for what our country has become."
Even a couple of Fox News commentators praised her talk.
"You get the sense when you talk about authenticity, she has it in spades," said Chris Wallace.
And it was to laugh when Donald Trump so characteristically responded the next morning that she was terribly divisive.
“She gets these fawning reviews, if you gave her a real review it wouldn’t be so fawning, I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive," he insisted.
This from the man who has spent nearly four years turning divisiveness into an art form.
The former first lady said it best: "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."
For a woman who claims to hate politics, she showed she can go toe-to-toe with the best of them.
But, then, Trump is a far cry from the best.
I said an "amen" when she concluded, "If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."
Because, they really do.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
