Plain Talk: Michelle Obama is right — it's time to vote like our lives depend on it

"He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us," she said. "What's going on in this country is just not right. This is not who we want to be."

Robin Givhan, in the Washington Post, said the speech was "like an empathetic neighbor expressing sorrow for what our country has become."

Even a couple of Fox News commentators praised her talk.

"You get the sense when you talk about authenticity, she has it in spades," said Chris Wallace.

And it was to laugh when Donald Trump so characteristically responded the next morning that she was terribly divisive.

“She gets these fawning reviews, if you gave her a real review it wouldn’t be so fawning, I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive," he insisted.

This from the man who has spent nearly four years turning divisiveness into an art form.