Plain Talk: 'Medicare for All' opponents conveniently ignore sky-high costs of status quo

It's not that they're the first to reach that conclusion.

What's remarkable is that the system is able to thwart every attempt to fix it. The industry has succeeded in essentially brainwashing an entire country into believing that there is no better way to provide for the people's health, even though there are dozens of examples throughout the civilized world that prove otherwise.

The Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, did a lot to at least extend coverage to millions of Americans who had been left out in the cold for decades. While it was and continues to be a step forward, it has done little to address the costs and layers of bureaucracy that are rampant in the private health care market.

That the ACA was passed was a remarkable feat by itself. The two economists note that any change in our system is next to impossible with so many powerful interests lobbying to keep it intact.