Plain Talk: Maybe it's time to ditch the daily shower
Plain Talk: Maybe it's time to ditch the daily shower

In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. 

 Jenny Kane
Unless you saw the story in the New York Times earlier this week, here's something you probably didn't know:

Because of the pandemic, many Americans have quit taking showers every day, many of them deciding that once-a-week is enough.

It quoted a woman named Robin Harper, an administrative assistant at a preschool on Martha’s Vineyard, who grew up showering every day.

“It’s what you did,” she said. But when the coronavirus pandemic forced her indoors and away from the general public, she started showering once a week.

The new practice felt environmentally virtuous, practical and freeing. And it has stuck.

“Don’t get me wrong,” said Harper, 43, who has returned to work. “I like showers. But it’s one thing off my plate. I’m a mom. I work full-time, and it’s one less thing I have to do.”

Harper is far from being alone. In fact, according to the story, it's the being alone that has caused many people to rethink the necessity for a daily shower. Except for family members, there are few people around who might be able to, well, smell you.

Besides, "the kids will tell you if you don't smell good," she added. "3-4- and 5-year old children will tell you the truth." And when they do, you jump in the shower.

Which all led me on a nostalgic trip to my youth, growing up on the farm. Daily showers? What was that?

Very few of us took showers back in those days. For those of us who grew up in a time when we didn't have running water in the house, it was a once-a-week trip to the wash tub — four kids, one after another, in the same water that was hauled from the milk house and heated on the stove (we did have electricity by the late '40s, it was the wood stove before then). And even city kids didn't have shower fixtures in their bathtubs.

I can't helping wondering sometimes about the aromas that must have been lingering in our school classrooms. Many of us farm kids had to help with the milking and chores before the school bus came, giving us just enough time to wash our face and hands and change into our school clothes.

But, since we all smelled the same, probably no one ever noticed.

Those of us who went out for sports in high school found nirvana — a shower after every practice and, of course, every game. Trouble was, it wasn't always every day. Surely better, though, than a once-a-week bath.

There are many, though, who are happy that the daily shower is coming into at least some disfavor. They are the environmentalists who point to how much water we waste showering — some claim 17 gallons for every trip under the shower head.

Just think how much water we old timers saved back in the day.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

