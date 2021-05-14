Plain Talk: Maybe it's time to ditch the daily shower

Which all led me on a nostalgic trip to my youth, growing up on the farm. Daily showers? What was that?

Very few of us took showers back in those days. For those of us who grew up in a time when we didn't have running water in the house, it was a once-a-week trip to the wash tub — four kids, one after another, in the same water that was hauled from the milk house and heated on the stove (we did have electricity by the late '40s, it was the wood stove before then). And even city kids didn't have shower fixtures in their bathtubs.

I can't helping wondering sometimes about the aromas that must have been lingering in our school classrooms. Many of us farm kids had to help with the milking and chores before the school bus came, giving us just enough time to wash our face and hands and change into our school clothes.

But, since we all smelled the same, probably no one ever noticed.

Those of us who went out for sports in high school found nirvana — a shower after every practice and, of course, every game. Trouble was, it wasn't always every day. Surely better, though, than a once-a-week bath.