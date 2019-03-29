A recent op-ed in The New York Times examined why it is that worrying about the national debt has suddenly gone out of style.
The most telling sign came in December 2017 when the Republican Party joined in full bore to support Donald Trump's lavish tax cuts for big corporations, more loopholes for capital gains and a reduction in the upper-income tax brackets, knowing full well that they would add more than $1.5 trillion to the national debt.
Even Paul Ryan, then the speaker of the House who for decades had warned about the dangers lurking behind a big debt — he said it was so dangerous that we had to "fix" Social Security and Medicare to end our deficit spending — was ecstatic with the tax cuts, claiming they were his shining moment.
Gone were the days when Ryan and his fellow Republicans fought then President Obama's stimulus plans to pull the country out of the Great Recession, insisting that the country could not afford to add to the national debt. That, of course, had been the GOP's mantra dating back to the Great Depression of the '30s.
Now, noted Neil Irwin, the Times' chief economic correspondent, the tide has turned. Not only do some progressive Democrats insist that modern economic theory shows that public spending doesn't need to be constrained by a lack of revenues, leading Republicans see no need for constraint either. It seems that the old warnings about "tax and spend," a description the GOP reserved for liberals, has evolved into "spend and lower taxes" and not worry about it.
But it's not just the debt that has been pushed aside as something we ought to worry about. So has military spending.
There were vast movements around the country a few decades ago that pressured Congress to do something about our out-of-control, unnecessary and wasteful military spending. Remember the revelations about $600 coffee pots, $1,200 toilet seats, and disappearing appropriations?
Who can forget the warning from President Dwight D. Eisenhower shortly after he was handed the keys to the White House by Harry Truman in 1953? The five-star general, who just a few years before was commanding the Allies to victory in World War II, surprised his military comrades by declaring: "Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and not clothed."
And then when he left office in 1961 as John F. Kennedy became president, he warned about a military-industrial complex that needed to be controlled and carefully watched.
Well, as the Nation magazine pointed out in a recent issue, we've managed to ignore that advice. New wars have served as excuses to lavish billions on the Pentagon.
What was more telling is that the Nation reported that an audit of the Department of Defense, which Congress authorized in 1990, has never been finished, 29 years since. At the end of last year, the auditing firm Ernst and Young announced it couldn't complete the task because no one outside the Pentagon could decipher how money was handled. Accountants say they just can't verify the spending.
This should be a national scandal, especially in light of all the nation's many needs, yet the Trump administration and Congress — at the same time they were cutting corporate taxes — sent another $700 billion to the Pentagon, no strings attached.
Consequently, we continue to spend more on defense than the next several countries — Russia and China included — combined, more than 50 percent of our total budget.
There was a time when we complained that some of that money could help educate kids, feed the hungry, house the homeless, and bolster health care and Social Security.
Now many Americans don't care.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
