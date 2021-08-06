Plain Talk: Madison's blue-collar supper club bites the dust, but memories live on

The Avenue was the working person's restaurant right there in downtown Madison. You didn't have to go to the suburbs or that semi-secret location in rural Wisconsin. You just had to drive over to East Wash.

It had survived a host of other supper clubs that were once the rage of Madison — Amato's, Joe Namio's, Rohde's, Crandall's, to name a few.

It was the city's east side that flocked there for quite decent $22 filets or the $10 Friday fish fry. Sunday nights were precious — your choice of ham, beef, pork or chicken, yes, mashed potatoes and gravy and the best dinner roll in town, all for $10.95. And all served by a staff that had been there for years and drinks from bartenders who took pride in making sure you got your money's worth.

It was as if Gisholt's was still manufacturing machinery across the street and the Mautz workers were filling cans of paint and sending them throughout the Midwest. Hard-working union guys treating the family to night out to eat.