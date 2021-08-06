Plain Talk: Madison's blue-collar supper club bites the dust, but memories live on

Longtime Madison columnist Doug Moe, whose prolific career has included stints with this newspaper, the Wisconsin State Journal, Isthmus and Madison Magazine, wrote about the demise of the Avenue Bar the other day, one of Madison's most beloved institutions.
Doug was right in describing how the Avenue was actually suffering its third death with the latest announcement that it would be torn down to make room for a state-of-the-art young musicians' venue.
The first death dates back to 2011 when the longtime owners, the Zach family, sold it to the Food Fight group. The second when Food Fight, after promising that it would run the establishment as the Zachs had, in 2015 gave in to East Washington Avenue's changing demographics and repurposed the iconic supper club into the Bubble-Up Bar and Avenue Club. Business people have to make business decisions, after all. They're not in it for charity.
As I wrote in a column back then:
"It's hard to argue with Food Fight's business moxie. It has been an extremely successful restaurant group and what it's doing to the Avenue will probably work out in the end. All these old people, myself included, need to be replaced some day anyhow."
But I couldn't help but quote one old-timer who was sitting at the bar that day, snarling, "Yuppie drinks?!"
My late father-in-law remembered how in the old days his Chicago Northwestern railroad crew would sneak across East Washington for a quick sandwich and a beer. Doug's Madison Magazine piece explained how the Zach family — Skip and Clare and sons Paul and Steve — had turned that neighborhood bar into a supper club.
"Comfort food and generous drinks at a decent price — coupled with its locale, walkable from the Capitol Square — drew politicians, journalists, trial lawyers, musicians, visiting celebrities, all manner of urban wildlife," he wrote.
Which was all true. Lunchtime at the Avenue was particularly eclectic. Everyone from governors to lobbyists, journalists to those who wanted to bend their ear, old friends gathering to reminisce, and just plain folks who enjoyed each other's company over what was consistently good food.
There would always be the customers grabbing the day's special while seated at the bar, or the ones who commandeered a booth by getting there before the rush set in.
But I'll always remember the Avenue — and, yes, I was a regular — for its evenings. That's when the supper club emerged in the true sense of what supper clubs have always meant to Wisconsin.
The Avenue was the working person's restaurant right there in downtown Madison. You didn't have to go to the suburbs or that semi-secret location in rural Wisconsin. You just had to drive over to East Wash.
It had survived a host of other supper clubs that were once the rage of Madison — Amato's, Joe Namio's, Rohde's, Crandall's, to name a few.
It was the city's east side that flocked there for quite decent $22 filets or the $10 Friday fish fry. Sunday nights were precious — your choice of ham, beef, pork or chicken, yes, mashed potatoes and gravy and the best dinner roll in town, all for $10.95. And all served by a staff that had been there for years and drinks from bartenders who took pride in making sure you got your money's worth.
It was as if Gisholt's was still manufacturing machinery across the street and the Mautz workers were filling cans of paint and sending them throughout the Midwest. Hard-working union guys treating the family to night out to eat.
I got caught in the Avenue's clutches because of baseball. Skip, who passed away in 2005, had long been one of the city's biggest baseball promoters and for years the Avenue served as the headquarters for the sports' biggest boosters, helping raise the money needed to keep the baseball very much alive in Madison. The Zachs were one of the many who tried to save baseball at the UW. They couldn't, but they helped found the Dugout Club, which helps everyone from the UW Club team to high school baseball keep their heads above water.
Southern Wisconsin's legendary Home Talent Baseball League still awards an annual trophy in Skip Zach's memory.
In a few days, the familiar and unimposing building in the 1100 block of East Washington will be no more. But its memories will survive for years to come, Madison's last working person's supper club.
