The first time I met Paul Soglin, he was a long-haired, campus anti-war "hippie" who represented a student district on the Madison City Council and — incredibly to some — was planning to run for mayor.
William T. Evjue, The Capital Times' founder, had just passed away and in the succession that followed I was named city editor. My city government reporter, Owen Coyle, insisted that I had to meet this young alderman, who Coyle said was the brightest light in city hall. When we met, I think Soglin pegged me as being yet another Madisonian who couldn't understand today's students. For the record, I was 30 at the time, a mere five years older than Soglin.
He would lose his first bid for mayor in 1971 — one of only three he lost in 11 mayoral elections — but two years later he pulled off the biggest upset in city election history, beating an incumbent backed by the city's establishment.
We surprised many at the time, but The Capital Times in 1973 enthusiastically endorsed the man who became our "hippie mayor," not because of his anti-war activities — which we also supported — but because we felt Soglin's ideas of what Madison should be and how we needed to get there were on the mark.
I can't say that we were ever sorry. I believe that 1973 election was the best thing to happen to Madison. This "hippie" turned out to be a leader who could get things done, something that had long been missing in city government. The city soon came to know how him as a competent go-getter. Reporter Coyle was right.
He turned the old Capitol Theatre into a civic center, at last providing space for musicals, plays, shows and dance. He took a huge chance and turned State Street into a pedestrian mall, a superb idea. He turned the bus system from a joke to a dependable service.
In his two reincarnations in later years, he presided over economic growth that helped turn Madison into one of America's most livable cities, cited for being the "best" in dozens of surveys and lists. Monona Terrace was built after nearly 70 years of haggling. Suddenly downtown Madison, chided for being a ghost town at night, came to life again.
Through all those years, Soglin and I became friends, particularly when he was out of office. Like me, he is a baseball nut who knows all the stats. And I was always touched by the stories he told of how his father encouraged him to get involved in civil rights and other worthy causes as a kid growing up in Chicago. He brought that spirit to the University of Wisconsin and then to the city.
Oh, he had shortcomings. Like everyone else, he was never able to solve the racial gap, but it wasn't for not trying, and most will agree there has been progress. And, sure, he has his cranky side, but he could never hide the softness inside.
He lost last week's election, ironically, to a candidate who is full of ideas and plans for the city, much as he was back in 1973.
What will never be lost, though, is that Soglin was a blessing for Madison. That's how he'll be long remembered.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.