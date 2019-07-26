If Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had his way, Wisconsin government would be able to conduct most of its business in secret.
Vos has long been the main character behind most of the moves in recent years to close state government records to the public. He, as many will remember, was instrumental four years back when, in the wee small hours of the morning, a measure to exempt legislators from the state's open records laws was mysteriously inserted into the state budget.
The move drew a huge cry of outrage not only from openness advocates, but everyday Wisconsin citizens. At first, every Republican politician denied having had anything to do with it, but soon it was learned that Vos was its chief instigator.
While the wording was quickly expunged from the budget, the news media discovered only a few weeks later that Vos wasn't chastened a bit. He had his staff crafting a separate bill to accomplish the same thing. This created new outrage and that maneuver has faded from sight. No one's stopped watching, though, even if the election of Tony Evers should provide a roadblock should he strike again.
So no one was surprised when Vos' named appeared as the chief sponsor of another swipe at openness. On the surface, the bill to allow lottery winners to shield their names from the public appears rather minor.
Yet, if passed, it will put one more chink in Wisconsin's open records law. First, it's another of those bills that appears to be a solution in search of a problem. Vos' partner on the bill, Republican state Rep. Gary Tauchen, claims that lottery winners can be targeted for fraud, abuse and harassment. But, nowhere do either he or Vos give examples of that occurring here.
Second, it would stifle any independent investigation of suspicious activity in the administration of the lottery. That, unlike the claims of abuse and harassment, has been documented — unusual patterns of seemingly extra lucky winners and their personal relationship with store owners or clerks where the tickets were bought, patterns that could be unearthed thanks to the transparency required of the winners.
That's one reason why the Wisconsin Lottery itself doesn't like Vos' bill. The current policy of transparency, officials say, helps protect the lottery's integrity. In other words, it helps assure the public that the system isn't rigged.
But, to Robin Vos, shining a light on what should be the public's business is never a priority.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
