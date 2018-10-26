We're just about to the end of the 2018 baseball season, a sad time for many of us who hate to face nearly five months without the crack of the bat or the thump of a 99-mph fastball hitting the catcher's mitt.
There's a group of other baseball fans, however, who are facing more than a five-month hiatus and they're more than sad about that.
For some confounding reason, George Washington University in Washington, D.C., has decided to end its 22-year-old "Jackie Robinson Project."
Ironically, this will take place after the school celebrates the 100th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's birth, a birth that was destined to change the world of baseball, indeed of most sports, forever. His retired jersey, No. 42, flies over every Major League Baseball stadium in lasting tribute.
For the past 22 years, the project has offered a lecture series, museum exhibit and educational opportunities to nearly 8,000 students. It has been hailed by Jackie's widow, Rachel, and their daughter, Sharon.
The project, which is funded by private donations — mostly from baseball fans — was started to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Robinson's breaking of baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947.
There are many who consider that event, a Negro actually playing in what up to then had been an all-white-man's game, as the real beginning of the civil rights era. Martin Luther King said Jackie was "a sit-inner before sit-ins; a freedom rider before freedom rides."
We were told about the GWU decision by Elliott Abramson, a retired lawyer and law professor and lifelong fan of Robinson's, who now lives in Madison. His love affair with Robinson all began when Abramson's uncle took him to a game in his native Brooklyn back in 1947, the very year Robinson broke the color barrier. His uncle told him he was going to see something that had never been seen before in baseball. And there it was before him — a black man wearing number 42 on the Ebbets Field diamond.
From that day on Jackie Robinson has been his hero, both for his baseball prowess and for what he accomplished in changing America.
He believes it a shame that George Washington would close down the project that has kept Robinson's flame alive all these years. To learn more about why, he referred me to professor Richard Zamoff, an associate professor of sociology at GWU and longtime director of the project.
Zamoff is befuddled by the decision to shut down the program because no one in the school's administration will explain why. The closest answer he's been able to get, he told me, is that it is running out of money, something Zamoff says is completely untrue.
There's enough money to keep the inexpensive project going for at least another three years and there are donors waiting in line should the university make a decision to continue it. They don't want to give money now, only to have it used for some other program should the Jackie Robinson Project be permanently shut down, he explained.
Several Jackie Robinson aficionados have rallied behind the project. The Nation magazine's sports writer Dave Zirin has written about it, as have professors at other universities who are acquainted with the program.
"January 31, 2019, will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Jack Roosevelt Robinson," professors Stephen Butler and Barry Zamoff wrote. "Many will say this was the start of the modern civil rights movement. It wasn't until 15 months later, on July 16, 1948, that President Harry Truman desegregated the military. Seven years after Jackie's historic breakthrough, the Supreme Court issued the Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing racial segregation in public schools."
Shortly after that came Rosa Parks and then Martin Luther King Jr.
"All across the nation celebrations will be held to honor the informal civil rights leader and icon," the two continued, adding that there will be no celebration at George Washington University because of its "incomprehensible administrative decision."
What Madisonian Abramson and Jackie Robinson fans everywhere are hoping is that enough people will protest the school's decision that it will change its mind.
George Washington's president, Thomas LeBlanc, can be reached at president@gwu.edu.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
