 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plain Talk: Lindsey Graham's long history of flexible principles
top story

Plain Talk: Lindsey Graham's long history of flexible principles

Trump Impeachment (copy)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., puts on a face mask on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Saturday at the Capitol in Washington. 

 Stefani Reynolds, Pool via AP
 
Sign up for the Opinion Roundup email newsletter

In his autobiography, "A Promised Land," Barack Obama makes it clear he wasn't a big fan of South Carolina's Sen. Lindsey Graham.

 

He wasn't one who the former president felt comfortable relying on. He likes to play the role of the sophisticated, self-aware conservative, disarming Democrats and reporters with blunt assessments of his party's blind spots, but then when it came time to actually cast a vote he more often than not found a way to wiggle out of it.

 

That surely described my assessment of Lindsey Graham when I first became aware of him during the Republican impeachment of President Bill Clinton for lying about the sexual relationship he had with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

 

Graham was a young congressman from South Carolina who wound up as one of the House managers in the 1999 Senate trial to argue why Clinton should be found guilty and removed from office.

 

The New York Times' Peter Baker's 2000 book chronicling how it all unfolded — "The Breach" — details the role that Graham played in the effort to oust the Democratic president. The South Carolina Republican already was exhibiting his propensity to flip flop like he's done during his time now in the U.S. Senate — once a fierce critic of candidate Donald Trump who morphed into his biggest apologist after he became president.

 

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee in 1998 when Republicans first started considering enacting articles of impeachment against Clinton, then-Rep. Graham lamented how many of his fellow Republicans were being exposed for their own sex-related indiscretions. The Republican speaker of the House had just been forced to step down.

 

"I'm a sinner too and I'll probably be confessing my sins before this is over," Baker quotes Graham telling a group of colleagues. When asked what he was talking about, the 43-year-old Graham replied, "I'm single. I'm not gay and therefore everything I do is a sin."

 

He's still single 23 years later and pitifully often has to endure whispers about his sexuality. It's OK to be gay in Wisconsin — we have two openly gay members of Congress who enjoy robust public support — but it's still not OK among the rabid evangelicals who back Graham in South Carolina.

 

Despite his early reluctance to judge Clinton's escapades, he was named one of the dozen managers when the House voted to impeach the president. He then turned into one of Clinton's fiercest prosecutors.

 

"To set aside an election is a very scary thought in a democracy," he told the Republican-controlled Senate, but then added "when he chose to lie, when he chose to manipulate the evidence to witnesses against him and get his friends to go lie for him" he became unfit to be president.

 

Two decades later he has had no problem advocating to set aside a presidential election, helping Trump spread the lie to his agitated followers that he was cheated out of victory. He even called the Georgia secretary of state to ask if there couldn't be some "tinkering" of the vote there.

 

Like our own Ron Johnson, Graham has become unhinged and nothing short of farcical in his allegiance to Trump and his cult.

 

It was no surprise that while he insisted a president should be ousted for lying about sex 22 years ago, he voted this month to acquit a president who incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that wound up with five dead people, including a cop. What was more astounding is that Graham, just after the Trump rioters sacked the Capitol, commented that Trump will share the blame in history. That didn't last long — never does with absurd politicians like Lindsey Graham.

 

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr was one of seven GOP senators with the courage to vote to find Trump guilty. Incensed at his colleague's audacity, Graham is now pushing Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to run for Burr's seat in 2022, claiming that Burr's vote will actually work in her favor. Burr is retiring and Graham insists the region needs two senators who will back Trumpism and whatever it is it stands for.

 

Just what we need.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics