Plain Talk: Lindsey Graham's long history of flexible principles

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee in 1998 when Republicans first started considering enacting articles of impeachment against Clinton, then-Rep. Graham lamented how many of his fellow Republicans were being exposed for their own sex-related indiscretions. The Republican speaker of the House had just been forced to step down.

"I'm a sinner too and I'll probably be confessing my sins before this is over," Baker quotes Graham telling a group of colleagues. When asked what he was talking about, the 43-year-old Graham replied, "I'm single. I'm not gay and therefore everything I do is a sin."

He's still single 23 years later and pitifully often has to endure whispers about his sexuality. It's OK to be gay in Wisconsin — we have two openly gay members of Congress who enjoy robust public support — but it's still not OK among the rabid evangelicals who back Graham in South Carolina.

Despite his early reluctance to judge Clinton's escapades, he was named one of the dozen managers when the House voted to impeach the president. He then turned into one of Clinton's fiercest prosecutors.