Plain Talk: Like Joe McCarthy, Trump spreads fear

Just as Trump does, McCarthy had his enablers. Most fellow Republicans in Congress, including President Dwight Eisenhower, were well aware of his constant lies and devious tactics to ruin the lives of thousands of Americans with false accusations, but like today's GOP with Trump, they stood blithely by while his smear campaign flourished.

While campaigning in Wisconsin during the 1952 presidential campaign, Ike, who loathed McCarthy for his smears — even sliming World War II's five-star general George C. Marshall as a communist sympathizer — was prepared to speak out against the Wisconsin senator, but at the last minute, decided against it. Like so many others, he feared McCarthy's popularity with so many Americans.

McCarthy went on to win reelection in 1952, a win that enabled him to become chair of a powerful Senate committee where he would gain even more prominence. At one point, Americans named him the fourth most admired man on the planet.