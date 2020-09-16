Plain Talk: Like Joe McCarthy, Trump spreads fear

If you have trouble understanding the allure that Donald Trump has for so many Americans, you need to read Larry Tye's new book, "Demagogue," about the life and long shadow of Wisconsin's own Sen. Joe McCarthy.
Tye's book, an excerpt of which we ran in The Capital Times a few weeks back, is the latest of several that have been written over the years about the red-baiting senator who held the country and its politics in his grip for roughly a half decade and spawned what became a synonym for unethical political behavior — McCarthyism.
The book is a deeper look at the disgraced senator, because Tye was able to gain access to stacks of McCarthy's private papers that were kept under wraps by his family at McCarthy's alma mater, Marquette University, and to previously secret congressional transcripts that weren't available to earlier McCarthy biographers.
What his research reveals is the remarkable similarity between Trump's and McCarthy's methods to woo and maintain considerable public support even though their tactics were in clear view if only people paid attention.
"The tactics of McCarthyism, like Joe McCarthy himself, were self-created although not original — the big bamboozle with scant proof; narratives that were deliberately distorted and told with a shaking fist; remaining a step ahead of fact-checkers while never recanting anything," Tye notes early in the book. Sounds an awful lot like someone else we know.
Indeed, Tye notes in an epilogue, "Joe McCarthy's most apt student was Donald Trump," adding that McCarthy's devious sidekick, a young lawyer named Roy Cohn, "was the flesh-and-blood nexus between the senator and the president.
"An aging Cohn taught the fledging Trump the transcendent lessons he had learned from his master, McCarthy — how to smear opponents and contrive grand conspiracies," he adds.
Both men are bullies who exploit fears and "point fingers when they're attacked," he adds.
And, of course, the lies.
"His tactics included playing the press brilliantly," Tye wrote. "He understood that if you lobbed one bombshell and that (proved) to be a fraud, rather than waiting for the press the next day to expose it as a fraud, he had a fresh bombshell ready to go," the author says.
McCarthy's lie that he had "here in my hand" a list of 205 communists in the State Department during his infamous 1950 speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, was the catalyst that catapulted him to national prominence until he was exposed as a bullying fraud during the televised Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954. McCarthy never did have such a list, but he was able to convince millions of Americans that he was the savior who could protect the country from the Russian menace that was conspiring to turn America communist.
Just as Trump does, McCarthy had his enablers. Most fellow Republicans in Congress, including President Dwight Eisenhower, were well aware of his constant lies and devious tactics to ruin the lives of thousands of Americans with false accusations, but like today's GOP with Trump, they stood blithely by while his smear campaign flourished.
While campaigning in Wisconsin during the 1952 presidential campaign, Ike, who loathed McCarthy for his smears — even sliming World War II's five-star general George C. Marshall as a communist sympathizer — was prepared to speak out against the Wisconsin senator, but at the last minute, decided against it. Like so many others, he feared McCarthy's popularity with so many Americans.
McCarthy went on to win reelection in 1952, a win that enabled him to become chair of a powerful Senate committee where he would gain even more prominence. At one point, Americans named him the fourth most admired man on the planet.
What I found most illuminating about "Demagogue," however, is how unethical politicians can gain prominence by playing to people's fears. In McCarthy's case there was the specter of communism and now that the Russians had their own A-bomb, they were coming after us to brainwash our leaders and kids. Not only were there commie sympathizers and enablers in key government posts, many of them were homosexuals, too, he insisted. A daily double to play on people's fears.
Then, there's Trump, who has learned Joe's playbook well. Some insist that they can detect Roy Cohn's voice in many Trump pronouncements. Tell a lie three times and it becomes the truth. And again, so many fall for it — the accusations that certain politicians will turn the country into a left-wing paradise of chaos and disorder and there's a clandestine "deep state" out to get him.
Even after McCarthy's deviousness had been exposed, many Americans still sided with him, just as so many do with Trump today.
Tye notes that McCarthy wasn't the first to play into fears. There were prominent characters like Father Coughlin, Huey Long and a string of other all-American zealots who had shown how many eager buyers there were for their snake oil.
Nor, as we know now, was Joe the last.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
