Plain Talk: Let's restore 'Forward' and Heg statues — with a new one honoring Vel Phillips

The day after the June 23 downtown protests erupted into the tearing down of the Capitol Square statues of Wisconsin Civil War hero Hans Christian Heg and the symbol of women's rights and progressivism, Forward, we editorially called on the community to restore and replace them.

In that same June 24 editorial we also suggested that the restored 19th century monuments be joined by new statues recognizing those who brought the ideals represented by Forward and Heg into the 20th century, such as former Secretary of State Vel Phillips, the pioneering African American political leader, and Rep. Lloyd Barbee, the fearless civil rights leader and the first African American to serve in the state Assembly.

It now appears that all could become reality. Efforts are underway to restore the two statues and commission a new one in honor of Vel Phillips. A first step could be taken today at a meeting of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, which approves all decorations, renovations and repairs at the Capitol and the governor's home in Maple Bluff.

Madison's state Sen. Fred Risser, who chairs that board until he leaves office in January, favors restoring the two statues. Risser says the Wisconsin Historical Society has yet to determine how much it will cost, but the senator is confident the restoration will go ahead. That's good news.