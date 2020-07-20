Plain Talk: Let's restore 'Forward' and Heg statues — with a new one honoring Vel Phillips

The day after the June 23 downtown protests erupted into the tearing down of the Capitol Square statues of Wisconsin Civil War hero Hans Christian Heg and the symbol of women's rights and progressivism, Forward, we editorially called on the community to restore and replace them.
In that same June 24 editorial we also suggested that the restored 19th century monuments be joined by new statues recognizing those who brought the ideals represented by Forward and Heg into the 20th century, such as former Secretary of State Vel Phillips, the pioneering African American political leader, and Rep. Lloyd Barbee, the fearless civil rights leader and the first African American to serve in the state Assembly.
It now appears that all could become reality. Efforts are underway to restore the two statues and commission a new one in honor of Vel Phillips. A first step could be taken today at a meeting of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, which approves all decorations, renovations and repairs at the Capitol and the governor's home in Maple Bluff.
Madison's state Sen. Fred Risser, who chairs that board until he leaves office in January, favors restoring the two statues. Risser says the Wisconsin Historical Society has yet to determine how much it will cost, but the senator is confident the restoration will go ahead. That's good news.
The Vel Phillips memorial must take a different route, though. Risser, who is stepping down after a distinguished 64-year career in the Legislature and was in the Senate when Phillips was secretary of state, points out that the board he chairs hasn't the power to originate projects, but does have the authority to approve them. And Dane County Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Michael Johnson is well on his way to help make that happen, collecting thousands of signatures in support.
Obviously, a statute honoring Phillips will take time. Money will need to be raised or appropriated, a design approved and an artist employed to create a statue. But, it's an effort that should be started immediately.
Vel Phillips was a key player in Wisconsin's modern history. She was not only the first Black statewide elected official, but also the first Black member of Milwaukee's City Council and the state's first Black judge. She inspired hundreds of young people to get involved in civic affairs and to speak out for equality.
Forward, of course, is just a symbol, but it's a powerful symbol of the ideals that once represented the forward-looking spirit that was Wisconsin and it's a symbol of what we need to strive for in the future.
Col. Heg was a Norwegian immigrant who dedicated his life to the abolition of slavery and volunteered to fight for his beliefs by leading Union soldiers in battle, losing his life as he led the 15th Wisconsin Regiment in the brutal battle of Chickamauga. His courage and principles need to be remembered, especially today when courage and principles are needed more than ever.
Let's get these statues restored and let's get moving on a monument to Vel Phillips and others like her who have meant to much to our state and reminds us what still needs to be done.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
