Plain Talk: Let's hope Wisconsin Republicans don't take a cue from Arizona

While Arizona did pass some enlightened legislation — it was a model for campaign finance rules — it was always hard to predict what off-the-wall maneuver the Arizona legislators would do next. And practically every March I'd send home a column detailing the latest outrage and how lucky we were in Wisconsin that our governor and state Legislature were examples of sanity.

That is, until 2011, when Scott Walker and the current crew of Republicans took over Wisconsin government. That year, I sent home a column deploring the fact that one could no longer distinguish between the two legislatures.

As we all know, Arizona and Wisconsin were two of the closely-watched "swing" states that were narrowly won by Joe Biden this past November. Wisconsin has often voted for the Democrat in a presidential year — 2016 was the first time it didn't since 1984. But, Arizona was a shocker. While it did give Bill Clinton a narrow win in 1996, it has been overwhelmingly conservative and Donald Trump was expected to carry the state's 11 electoral votes in a cakewalk last fall.

That he didn't was one of the reasons Trump falsely insisted that the vote was rigged — not only in Arizona, but in Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania, too. Indeed, apparently in Trump's reckoning, everywhere.