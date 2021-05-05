Plain Talk: Let's hope Wisconsin Republicans don't take a cue from Arizona

It was back in 1985 that I first took a spring sojourn to Arizona, something I've done for each of the 36 years since.
Our then legislative reporter and politics columnist Matt Pommer and I took our teenage sons to Mesa to watch the Cubs during spring training. It was baseball nirvana. We'd hit baseballs with the boys and play catch in the morning, watch the Cubs in the afternoon and then head to Tempe at night to catch an Arizona State college game. ASU was noted for producing future Major Leaguers including the likes of Sal Bando, Barry Bonds, Reggie Jackson, Dustin Pedroia and Rick Monday.
In between the other activities, my son Dan and Matt's son John — they're middle-agers now — would visit "Casey at the Bat," one of the many batting cages where, for two-bits, an automatic pitching machine would fling 10 pitches at varying speeds so they could hone their own batting eyes for the coming high school season back home.
What was almost as interesting to me as all the baseball, though, was watching Arizona politics.
Phoenix had two outstanding newspapers back then, the Arizona Republic in the morning and the Phoenix Gazette in the afternoon. Both papers had sizable staffs and a covey of columnists covering the state's political scene and what most people saw as one of the most conservative statehouses in the nation. I devoured both of those papers every day.
While Arizona did pass some enlightened legislation — it was a model for campaign finance rules — it was always hard to predict what off-the-wall maneuver the Arizona legislators would do next. And practically every March I'd send home a column detailing the latest outrage and how lucky we were in Wisconsin that our governor and state Legislature were examples of sanity.
That is, until 2011, when Scott Walker and the current crew of Republicans took over Wisconsin government. That year, I sent home a column deploring the fact that one could no longer distinguish between the two legislatures.
As we all know, Arizona and Wisconsin were two of the closely-watched "swing" states that were narrowly won by Joe Biden this past November. Wisconsin has often voted for the Democrat in a presidential year — 2016 was the first time it didn't since 1984. But, Arizona was a shocker. While it did give Bill Clinton a narrow win in 1996, it has been overwhelmingly conservative and Donald Trump was expected to carry the state's 11 electoral votes in a cakewalk last fall.
That he didn't was one of the reasons Trump falsely insisted that the vote was rigged — not only in Arizona, but in Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania, too. Indeed, apparently in Trump's reckoning, everywhere.
While many Wisconsin Republican legislators still claim Biden stole the election, they seem to have reluctantly accepted the outcome, especially after losing a bid to have the state Supreme Court overthrow the results and then losing again on appeal.
But, not their Arizona colleagues.
The GOP and Trump have lost every effort there, too, to overturn the vote — and despite all that and with no evidence to prove otherwise, they have not given up. They have harassed election clerks, some of whom have received death threats and promised political retaliation against elected officials. Then, last week the Arizona state Senate voted to conduct an "audit" of the November vote in Maricopa County, the state's largest.
A parade of flatbed trucks has rounded up 2.1 million ballots, all the voting machines and other equipment and hauled them off to a building where they will be audited — not by election officials, mind you, but by a Florida firm headed by a Trump supporter who has long promoted conspiracy theories that back Trump's contention that the election was stolen.
"This recount is not a search for truth," writes Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts. "It’s a search for something, anything that can be used to call into question whether President Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly really were elected. It’s a witch hunt disguised as an audit, unleashed by Senate Republicans who spent months screaming fraud, without any evidence to back it up, and now proclaim they are on a mission to 'restore integrity' to Arizona’s elections."
Besides, it's being run by a bunch of amateurs who haven't a clue about election procedures, she adds.
But, that's the way politics still works in Arizona after all these years. I just worry that it may give Wisconsin Republicans some ideas.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
