Have you noticed how since a number of women have announced they're running for president of the United States that the nebulous term "likability" has returned to the political conversation like "Friday the 13th's" Freddy?
Columnist Heidi Stevens of the Chicago Tribune noted how it took just a few hours for likability to re-enter the political discourse when Elizabeth Warren announced plans to run for president in 2020.
Frankly, it looked to me a bit like "Groundhog Day," those likability cliches being repeated and repeated as they were during the 2016 presidential campaign, when many "experts" claimed that a major reason Hillary Clinton lost was her lack of likability. The media and commentators pointed out — when they weren't pontificating about the silly email "scandal" ad nauseam — that many voters just didn't like her.
Seriously, folks, a human being as repugnant as Donald Trump was likable?
The most popular story on The Atlantic magazine's website the day after Warren announced her intentions was "There's a Reason Many Voters Have Negative Views of Warren — But the Press Won't Tell You Why."
Stevens wrote in the Trib that it's an article well worth your time because it's very likely that the word will surface time and again in a campaign bound to include several worthy women candidates. And it won't be used to describe just Elizabeth Warren.
Already stories are appearing that Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is an overly demanding boss who has a huge staff turnover because staff don't like her. And we're still likely to see similar unlikable descriptions of Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand and perhaps some others.
The author of the Atlantic article, Peter Beinart, noted that much of what has been written about Warren's candidacy claims that the unlikable label stems from conservatives constantly attacking her views and Donald Trump's endless derisive comments about her claimed Native American ancestry.
Beinart admits that this reporting is factually correct, but says that a more accurate narrative needs to include a discussion about our national discomfort with women who seek power.
"Women's ambition provokes a far more negative reaction than men's," he insists. "The better explanation for why Warren attracts disproportionate conservative criticism, and has disproportionately high disapproval ratings, has nothing to do with her progressive economic views or her dalliance with DNA testing. It's that she's a woman."
Several studies have also determined that men, for instance, have a more open mind about electing women to offices in state legislatures and places like Congress because they share power with others. But electing governors and especially the president, where the power is all in the hands of one person, is an entirely different story.
Stevens quotes a satirical essay written by author Devorah Blachor with the headline, "I don't hate women candidates — I just hated Hillary and coincidentally I'm starting to hate Elizabeth Warren."
"My hatred for Hillary wasn't diabolical," Blachor writes, adopting the voice of a fictional male voter. "l never bought into the whole pizzagate thing, or the whole Uranium One thing, or the whole spirit-cooking-she-drinks-blood-infused-Podesta-rice thing, and I never once believed she was the devil. I would see posts and just be like, 'Huh, if people believe that stuff about her, she must be really terrible.'"
So, it seems we are back to the early days of the 2016 race, not focusing on the qualities of the candidates, but on the likability factor — and no one can really explain what that's all about.
Stevens concludes that she wishes that the media — and voters — would explore what it really means when they label a woman candidate as "unlikable."
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.